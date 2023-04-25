Harvie pledges ‘revolution in everyday cycling’ as framework published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harvie pledges ‘revolution in everyday cycling’ as framework published

By Press Association
The Scottish Government is publishing a new cycling framework (Chris Radaburn/PA)
The Scottish Government is publishing a new cycling framework (Chris Radaburn/PA)

A new blueprint which could bring about a “revolution in everyday cycling” is being published by the Scottish Government – with ministers also pledging to invest more cash in active travel.

Patrick Harvie said the budget for active travel is due to rise from almost £200 million this year to £320 million – or 10% of the overall transport budget – by 2024-25.

Mr Harvie, the active travel minister, said: “That investment will help us build an active nation, delivering on our vision of helping more people choose walking, wheeling and cycling for journeys than ever before.”

He spoke ahead of the publication of the new cycling framework for active travel, which aims to increase the number of journeys made by bike across Scotland.

The framework has been developed by the Scottish Government with local councils, Cycling Scotland and the charity Sustrans, which aims to make it easier for people to choose walking or cycling.

Key aims of the framework are ensuring the infrastructure is in place to allow people to cycle safely, as well as increasing access to cycling by ensuring adapted and non-standard bikes are available for those who need them.

The importance of training, to ensure people learn how to cycle from an early age into adulthood, is also highlighted.

Active travel minister Patrick Harvie stressed the importance of investing in infrastructure for cycling (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Harvie said: “I’m pleased to launch the new cycling framework for active travel. Developed with significant public and stakeholder consultation, this publication is our new guiding star for how we can best bring about a revolution in everyday cycling across Scotland.

“Infrastructure is the biggest priority – that means spaces where people can confidently and safely cycle, whether as part of the road network or in separated cycle lane.”

He said this will only happen if Government investment is linked with “ambitious programmes that local authorities are developing through their own local active travel strategies”.

Mr Harvie insisted cash will be made available, saying: “I know how important effective resourcing is for our local authorities and our delivery partners.

“We will deliver long-term funding solutions which work to support them – and our wider transformation programme is looking at how best we can deliver this.

“We are already investing record amounts in active travel and will continue to do so, with the active travel budget almost £200 million this year and rising to £320 million, or 10% of the overall transport budget by 2024-25.

“That investment will help us build an active nation, delivering on our vision of helping more people choose walking, wheeling and cycling for journeys than ever before.”

Cycle lane
The Scottish Government said the active travel budget will be 10% of the overall transport budget by 2024-25 (PA)

Keith Irving, chief executive of Cycling Scotland, said: “A framework, delivery plan and long-term budget is vital to keep increasing the number of people cycling.

“With cross-party support for increasing the active travel budget and more people getting on their bikes, cycling is playing a key role in tackling the public health and climate change crises we face. Every journey cycled makes a difference.

“Improving access to bikes, storage and cycle training are essential to help deliver a just transition to net-zero.

“Building networks of dedicated cycle lanes, separated from traffic, is the top priority and will also improve road safety, the single biggest barrier to getting more people of all ages and backgrounds cycling.

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s plan and look forward to working with local authorities and all partner organisations to deliver its ambitions.”

Karen McGregor, director of Sustrans in Scotland, described the framework as an “important step towards rebalancing our transport system in favour of Scotland’s people and communities”.

She said: “Investment in making everyday walking, wheeling and cycling journeys safer, easier and accessible is already improving lives across Scotland.

“It’s now vital that we work with, and for, all our communities to give everyone the opportunities to make healthy and sustainable choices more often.”

