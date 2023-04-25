Half of senior leaders say school trips and outings have had to be cut – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Half of senior leaders say school trips and outings have had to be cut – poll

By Press Association
More schools are cutting back on staff, a survey found (Ben Birchall/PA)
More schools are cutting back on staff, a survey found (Ben Birchall/PA)

Half of school senior leaders say they have had to cut back on trips and outings this year, a poll has suggested.

Nearly two in three (63%) senior leaders report having to cut teaching assistants and nearly three in four (71%) say their school has had difficulties recruiting teachers this year, according to the survey.

The poll, commissioned by the Sutton Trust, suggests more than two in five senior leaders report using public funding for the poorest youngsters to plug gaps in their school budgets.

The survey of 1,428 teachers and senior leaders in English state schools suggests more are cutting back on staff, IT equipment, sports and extracurricular activities, and trips and outings this year.

The findings come as teacher members of the National Education Union in England will strike on Thursday amid concerns about pay and school funding.

Those surveyed by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) – which were 439 senior leaders and 989 classroom teachers – were asked whether their school had to cut back on certain areas for financial reasons.

Among the senior leaders surveyed, 63% said their school had to cut back on teaching assistants, compared to 42% in last year’s survey, while 40% said their school had to cut support staff, compared to 33% last year.

In addition, 50% of senior leaders said trips and outings had been cut back, compared to 21% last year, and 42% said there had been cuts to IT equipment, compared to 27% last year.

About one in four (26%) of the senior leaders surveyed said sports and other extracurricular activities had been cut back this year, compared to 15% in last year’s survey.

The poll, carried out in March this year, also found 41% of senior leaders said money from the pupil premium – extra funding to support the most disadvantaged youngsters – is being used to plug gaps elsewhere in their school’s budget, compared to 33% in last year’s survey.

This is the highest figure since the Sutton Trust began publishing polling on the issue in 2017.

As schools deal with the cost-of-living crisis and ongoing impacts of the pandemic, the Sutton Trust has called for increased investment in schools.

Carl Cullinane, director of research and policy at the Sutton Trust, said: “Today’s polling paints a deeply concerning picture of our schools. In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and the continuing impacts of the pandemic, schools are having to cut essential staff and activities for pupils.

“Funding for poorer pupils through the pupil premium is more important than ever in the context of these pressures.

“It is deeply concerning that increasing numbers of schools report having to use their pupil premium funding to plug budget gaps. It is vital that this funding is used to narrow the gaps in progress that have opened alarmingly in the wake of the pandemic.

“The Government must urgently review the funding given to schools, particularly those in the most deprived areas, in light of these trends.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The evidence could not be clearer that the school funding crisis is severe and worsening.

“This is the result of insufficient funding from the Government to cover the cost of staff pay awards and general inflationary pressures which come on top of a decade of underfunding.

“Schools are, in fact, fighting on two fronts as they not only have to make difficult decisions about where to cut provision, but are also struggling with a teacher recruitment and retention crisis caused by government policies which have eroded the real value of pay and worsened working conditions.

“The young people who are suffering the most are those in the most disadvantaged communities.”

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “The Sutton Trust report highlights the dire situation schools and colleges find themselves in due to decades of Government underfunding.”

He added: “The education sector needs more money and needs it now. All children deserve to be taught in classes of fewer than 30 led by a qualified teacher.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The Government needs to recognise that school leaders desperately need more funding and make a serious offer to end the industrial dispute which reflects the real-term pay cuts, crippling workload and high-stakes accountability faced by dedicated staff.

“Instead, ministers have proposed that schools should fund below-inflation pay rises from already stretched, inflation-hit budgets, a delusional approach which will strengthen the perception that teaching is no longer an attractive profession and make it harder for leaders to offer children a first-rate education.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Next year, school funding will be at its highest level in history – in real terms – as measured by the IFS, following the additional £2bn of investment for both 2023/24 and 2024/25 in the autumn statement.

“Every school in England is set to benefit from this boost, which will support schools with salary uplifts, as well as things like school trips and essential learning materials. Primary and secondary schools will find out on Wednesday exactly how much funding they will receive in additional funding for 2023/24.

“This funding uplift is on top of additional grants schools are provided with to boost specific areas, including almost £5bn for education recovery support and extra funding for sports through the PE and Sport premium .”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Culter celebrate winning the Premier League. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In Pictures: Culter crowned Premier League champions
Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented