Call for social care road map as system is ‘so close to breaking point’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Call for social care road map as system is ‘so close to breaking point’

By Press Association
Better housing options, tackling low staff pay and making care more affordable are issues raised in a new road map for the future of social care as a sector leader warned it has never been “so close to breaking point” (PA)
Better housing options, tackling low staff pay and making care more affordable are issues raised in a new road map for the future of social care as a sector leader warned it has never been “so close to breaking point” (PA)

Better housing options, tackling low staff pay and making care more affordable are issues raised in a new road map for the future of social care as a sector leader warned it has never been “so close to breaking point”.

Now is the time to act to reform the system of care and support in England, a publication commissioned by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) said.

The report acknowledged that the current context is “challenging” and delivering on its vision will require some fundamental changes and “significant increases” in investment.

But the authors also insisted there are things that local authorities and directors of adult social services can do now.

They called for social care assessments to be focused on conversations about what matters to the person and what a good life looks like to them, a streamlining of paperwork to free up social workers’ time, a pay uplift for the lowest paid care workers and plans for more diverse housing options for disabled and older adults.

The report said there is a need for change from a workforce that is “poorly paid and feels undervalued and often dissatisfied with their work, and a labour market beset with problems in both recruitment and retention”.

The paper, presented to adult social care leaders at the Adass spring seminar on Wednesday, said that among the general public “there continues to be a strong attachment to hospitals and higher recognition and value placed on NHS staff”, while in contrast there is a “very poor understanding and low awareness of social care”.

It called for the implementation of local workforce plans, including experimenting with new roles and creating opportunities for progression.

The report comes just weeks after charities, unions and other political parties accused the Government of broken promises after it announced a halving of social care workforce funding in England.

Despite a previous pledge to invest at least £500 million to “transform the way we support the social care workforce”, the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed in early April that this figure will now be £250 million.

The Government insisted no funding for the adult social care sector has been removed or re-allocated to the NHS, and that up to £600 million mentioned in the white paper has “not yet been allocated” but will be targeted on measures “that will have the most impact” over the next two years.

To improve affordability of care, the report calls for a review in the short term of local charges to consider whether these could be reduced, and in the longer term a more universal system of care and support and closer alignment of entitlements to social care with those to health care.

On housing, the report urges more accessible homes, easy access to retrofitting and adaptations, and designing and building more options for homes with care and support.

Sarah McClinton, outgoing Adass president, said the issues in the sector must be urgently addressed as, after years of trying to “patch-up” social care, “we’ve run out of road”.

She said: “After decades of false dawns on reforms and funding, never in my professional career have I seen the adult care system so close to breaking point. Millions of people are in pain or distress because they aren’t getting the care they need and family and friends picking up the pieces are being pushed to the edge.”

She insisted the Government is not expected to “wave a magic wand” but said there is a need for “the political will to invest in a long-term plan to ensure good care is available to everyone, everywhere”.

She added: “And the Government must back local leaders and local people to take charge of fixing care in their communities because they know what’s needed.

“What’s impressive in this report is that despite the odds we’ve faced – the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, chronic underfunding – local people are showing what’s possible. But they need the backing of the whole country to make it happen everywhere.”

Report author Kate Jopling said: “We know where we want to get to. Now is the time to act; for everyone to take responsibility and have the courage to say care and support is important to them.”

Organisations welcomed the report as they repeated calls for the Government to better fund the sector to address the “crisis”.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK said: “Government would do well to pay attention to this groundswell of opinion about the need for fundamental reform, while also acknowledging its responsibility to properly fund the system, give support and rights to our brilliant care workers, and live up to the promise to fix social care once and for all.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “This is purely a political failure and the Government must respond to the calls in this report for better pay and a workforce plan.”

David Fothergill from the Local Government Association described the road map as “helpful” and said it “rightly puts people who draw on care and support at the centre, articulating the huge value and reach of social care”.

He added: “Social care needs £13 billion of additional funding to address both the short and long term challenges the sector is facing. There needs to be immediate investment to end this crisis, address unmet and under-met need and allow all people to access the health and care services they need to live an equal life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Culter celebrate winning the Premier League. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In Pictures: Culter crowned Premier League champions
Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented