Scotland’s GDP remains below pre-pandemic levels, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Scotland’s GDP remains below pre-pandemic levels, figures show

By Press Association
The GDP figures were released on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The GDP figures were released on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Quarterly GDP remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to figures released by the Scottish Government.

Statistics released on Wednesday show the economy grew by 0.2% in the final quarter of last year, but remains 0.4% below the same period in 2019, just before the impacts of Covid-19 began to take hold.

The publication said: “In quarterly terms, the level of GDP is 0.4% below the level in 2019 quarter four, prior to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, after an initial fall of 24.5% between 2019 quarter four and 2020 quarter two.”

The increase in the final quarter of last year was driven by growth of 0.2% in the services sector, 0.1% in the production sector and 1% in construction.

The household saving ratio – a measure of funds available to individuals to be added to savings, including pension funds, and to pay off debts – increased from 7.6% to 7.8% between the third and fourth quarters of last year, despite a 9.2% increase in customer expenditure last year.

While disposable outcome, the figures show, grew by just 6% in 2022, savings were “boosted by very high levels of the adjustment for the change in pension entitlements, because of high gilt yields in the second half of 2022 and their impact on pension funds”.

The figures, however, showed the economy – minus oil and gas revenues – increased by 11% in cash terms in 2022 compared with the previous year, totalling 4.9% when adjusted for inflation.

The economy totalled £187.3 billion in 2022, equivalent to £34,229 per person in Scotland and an increase of £18.5 billion.

When oil and gas extraction in Scottish waters is included, GDP increases to £210.7 billion in 2022, equivalent to £38,509 per person.

The Scottish Government also released estimates of more recent economic measures, showing GDP growth of 0.2% in February.

Neil Gray
Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the figures show the ‘resilience’ of the Scottish economy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the figures show the “resilience” of Scotland’s economy despite the “extremely challenging circumstances faced by countries around the world”.

“Despite recession being avoided last year, enormous pressures remain across both the private and public sectors,” he said.

“The cost-of-living crisis is impacting household and businesses’ ability to spend, which in turn affects the wider economy.

“The First Minister’s new policy prospectus sets out a fresh start for Scotland and how we will deliver it over the next three years.

“It highlights three critical missions: improving equality by tackling poverty; increasing opportunity by creating a fair, green and growing economy; and building stronger communities by delivering more efficient public services.

Mr Gray went on to criticise the UK Government’s handling of the wider economy, citing Brexit’s impact on supply chains and staffing levels, adding: “Ultimately, this crisis has been worsened by the UK Government’s handling of the UK economy, which the IMF forecasts to be the worst performing in the G20 this year.

“We continue to urge the UK Government to do everything it can to tackle this crisis on the scale required.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “It’s encouraging to see further growth in the economy.

“The economic outlook is looking brighter than expected and, due to the swift action of this Government, we are set to avoid recession.

“We are focused on halving inflation, reducing debt and growing the economy.

“That includes the UK Government investing more than £2.2 billion across Scotland to create jobs and opportunities, and boost trade and investment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
The GDP figures were released on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented