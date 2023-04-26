Rishi Sunak accused of protecting ‘beloved’ non-dom status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak accused of protecting ‘beloved’ non-dom status

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Rishi Sunak was urged to scrap his “beloved non-dom status”, as he faced accusations at PMQs of being out of touch with the public.

Sir Keir Starmer branded the Prime Minister “Mr 24 tax rises” and claimed he did not understand the public’s struggle with the cost of living, after he described Labour’s attack on the special tax status as “this non-dom thing”.

But Mr Sunak hit out at the Labour leader’s special pensions tax arrangement from his time as the director of public prosecutions, claiming it was “literally one law for him and a tax rise for everybody else”.

Mr Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty previously benefited from non-dom tax status, which means an individual only has to pay tax on money earned in the UK, but not on foreign income.

At Prime Minister’s Questions Sir Keir said: “This is Mr 24 tax rises.

“I’ve never heard anything so out of touch as the answer that he has just given, and it’s not just his refusal to take any responsibility for the damage they’ve done, the crashed economy, the hit to living standards, it’s also he refuses to take the action that’s needed.

“He could stop the handouts he’s giving to oil and gas giants.

“He could scrap his beloved non-dom status.

“He could put that money back in the hands of working people and get the NHS back on its feet, that’s what a Labour government would do, why doesn’t he?”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Sunak replied: “The record is clear, look at it right now.

“Record numbers of people in work.

“Inequality now lower, the number of people in poverty lower.

“Those in low pay, the lowest numbers on record.

“He talks about this non-dom thing, I think he’s already spent the money that he claims he’d raise on five different things because it’s the same old Labour Party.

“They’re always running out of other people’s money.”

Sir Keir responded: “He calls it ‘this non-dom thing’, let’s be honest about what his refusal to scrap the non-dom status means.

“It means that at every possible opportunity he has voted to put taxes up on working people while at the same time taking every possible opportunity to protect a tax avoidance scheme that helped his own finances.”

Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murty (Ian West/PA)
Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murty (Ian West/PA)

The Prime Minister responded by highlighting Sir Keir’s pension arrangements as a former chief prosecutor, telling MPs: “The rank hypocrisy of it, as we saw last week when it comes to his own special pensions scheme.

“I said it last week, but I will say it again, it is literally one law for him and a tax rise for everybody else.”

Sir Keir replied: “Here’s the difference, I would scrap his pension giveaway whether it affected me or not.

“He refuses to scrap the non-dom status that benefits him and his family.”

Echoing the Prime Minister’s words, he added: “I can see why he is attracted to this ‘non-dom thing’.”

The Labour leader continued to claim Rishi Sunak was out of touch, adding: “So out of touch that he looks at a petrol pump and a debit card like they’ve just arrived from Mars.”

He went on: “Is it any wonder that he smiles his way through the cost-of-living crisis while putting other people’s taxes up?

“Is it any wonder he doesn’t have a clue how food prices are hammering families across country?

“And is it any wonder that under him people are paying more and more and getting less and less?”

The Prime Minister responded by laying out Labour’s recent record in Parliament, telling MPs: “Let’s just look at what’s happened just in this week, where the Labour Party have put themselves.

“On Monday in the House of Lords they decided to side with extremist protesters, just yesterday they sided with polluters, and tonight we will see them siding with the people smugglers.”

