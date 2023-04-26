Pupils not ready to return to full exam requirements in 2024, survey suggests

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nine out of 10 teachers have said their pupils are not ready for exams to return to their full requirements in 2023/24, the initial results of a survey have shown.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) confirmed that coursework for practical subjects for National 5, Highers and Advanced Highers will return in the 2023/24 exam diet.

The criteria were removed during the Covid-19 pandemic to limit the impact of disruption on learning and teaching.

However, the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), surveyed its members, with more than 2,000 responding within one week.

Among the survey responses included teachers who said the decision would “likely tip many teachers and pupils over the edge as far as workload issues and stress are concerned”.

Another teacher said it was a “major concern” as a majority of pupils at the specific school struggled to meet deadlines in this current exam session due to short class times.

The union’s general secretary, Seamus Searson, said the decision is “at best foolhardy and at worst negligent” as the Scottish Government prepares to replace the SQA with a new qualifications body in 2024.

He said: “The damage to pupils’ learning and the task for teachers in trying to bridge the gap cannot be underestimated, and to make more changes to the qualifications when the whole qualifications system is about to change is at best foolhardy and at worst negligent.

“This is the SQA’s last attempt to take control and is not about putting the pupils front and centre.”

He said teachers have not forgotten the “damage” of the alternative certification model (ACM) introduced in 2020, which resulted in grades being determined on teacher judgments.

However, he said the initial survey results showed a “willingness in some subjects and at some levels to introduce a phased change” to the current examination arrangements.

Mr Searson added: “The SQA has ignored the impact of the pandemic upon teachers and pupils and is set upon its own agenda which is more concerned about cementing its position in the education landscape.”

Some elements of the modifications will remain for a small number of courses where examiners have assessed that it is a better way for learners to demonstrate their knowledge.

Fiona Robertson, the SQA’s chief executive, said the return would give pupils the chance to showcase their full understanding on their courses.

Full survey results will be revealed after its closure on Friday.

The survey also found that 53% of respondents so far have been SQA markers or are current SQA markers, however, only 35% said they would return.

An SQA spokesperson said: “The decision to reintroduce coursework in 2024 was made in the best interests of learners and followed engagement with teachers, lecturers, universities, colleges and unions, among others.

“This engagement built on an evaluation of awarding in 2022 and highlighted concerns about the detrimental impact temporary Covid modifications can have on learners’ development of knowledge, skills and understanding and on their progression into further or higher education or employment.

“A return to coursework provides learners with a more balanced approach to assessment, in line with the direction of travel emerging from Professor Hayward’s independent review of qualifications and assessment and is particularly beneficial to those learners who may not perform well in high-stakes exams.”