Jess Phillips under investigation over declaration of interests

A parliamentary watchdog has launched an investigation into shadow minister Jess Phillips’ declaration of interests.

The Standards Commissioner opened a probe on April 24 over an alleged breach of the MPs’ Code of Conduct.

The allegation relates to paragraph 14 of the code, which concerns the registration of financial interests.

Under the code, MPs must be “open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with Ministers, Members, public officials or public office holders”.

Ms Phillips was reprimanded last year after an investigation by the watchdog found she had failed to register a number of outside earnings within the 28-day deadline set by the Commons.

These included a payment for a guest appearance on the TV show Have I Got News For You, which the shadow safeguarding minister said had been an “administrative oversight”.