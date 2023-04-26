Labour accuses Government of ‘abandoning’ first-time buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour accuses Government of ‘abandoning’ first-time buyers

By Press Association
Shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy (James Speakman/PA)
Shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy (James Speakman/PA)

Only a third of children born in England this year will own a home by the time they reach their 50s if current trends continue, the Labour Party has warned.

Shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy accused the Conservatives of “abandoning” first-time buyers as Labour suggested the proportion of 50-year-olds with their own home could continue to plummet.

The party pointed to the English Housing Survey, which showed the proportion of homeowners aged 45-54 falling from 74% in 2009/10 to 65.5% in 2021/22, a trend that would see homeownership fall to 30% by the 2070s.

But the Conservatives said Labour had “no plan” on housing and were “shouting from the sidelines”.

Ms Nandy said: “The Conservatives have abandoned first-time buyers.

“On their watch, homeownership rates have plummeted and mortgage costs have soared, and now Rishi Sunak has prioritised appeasing his own MPs over building the houses we need.

“Labour is proudly the party of homeownership. A Labour government will set a target for 70% homeownership, giving young people and families the pride and security that comes with owning their own home.

“We will reform planning to get more homes built and actively support first-time buyers with a comprehensive mortgage guarantee scheme and by giving them first dibs on new houses in their area.

“Along with our mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7 and to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, we will build a better Britain.”

Labour has also pledged to reform the planning system to ensure more homes can be built, and to build more social and affordable houses.

But Housing minister Rachel Maclean said: “Labour have no plan on housebuilding and are just shouting from the sidelines – and their record of failure says it all.

“The last Labour government built the lowest number of houses since the 1920s and the Labour-run Welsh government completed just 5,000 new homes last year. The reality is you can’t trust Labour to deliver homes and deliver them in the right places.

“The Conservatives have delivered almost 2.3 million homes since 2010, delivering the opportunity of homeownership to millions of young people as we get on with our five priorities to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.”

Ms Nandy’s comments come as the National Association of Property Buyers (NAPB) warned the Government was falling well short of its target of building 300,000 houses a year.

The NAPB said only around 500 houses were being built per day, when the Government’s target required around 830 houses a day. Official figures show 232,000 houses were built in the last year, the third highest total in the past three decades.

Jonathan Rolande, of the NAPB, said: “The rate of new builds is not even keeping up with demand, let alone doing anything to put right the backlog of property building that has developed over decades.

“Population growth and the increases in the formation of households mean that more people are competing for relatively fewer properties to buy or rent like some awful game of musical chairs.”

The group said reaching the 300,000 homes-per-year target would be made even harder by the Government’s decision to make housing targets advisory, rather than mandatory, in the face of a rebellion by backbench MPs.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “Supporting aspiring homeowners is a Government priority. Over 400,000 first-time buyers have been helped into home ownership since spring 2010 through Government-backed schemes including Help to Buy and Right to Buy.

“We are committed to delivering 300,000 new homes per year and are investing £11.5 billion to build the affordable, quality homes this country needs.

“We have extended the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme to the end of this year and the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will speed up the planning system, cutting unnecessary delays so we can build more homes.”

