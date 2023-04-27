Teachers on the picket lines as pay dispute continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Teachers on the picket lines as pay dispute continues

By Press Association
Teachers on the picket line outside Bristol Cathedral School (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers on the picket line outside Bristol Cathedral School (Ben Birchall/PA)

Teachers in England were back on picket lines on Thursday as they staged a fresh strike in a long-running dispute over pay.

Tens of thousands of members of the National Education Union (NEU) walked out of schools and sixth form colleges across England, with another strike planned on Tuesday.

The union said it believed the majority of schools are expected to either restrict access to pupils or fully close as a result of the strikes.

Many secondary schools in England are expected to prioritise Year 11 and Year 13 students during the strikes as GCSE and A-level exams are weeks away.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

The NEU has issued guidance which says it will support arrangements during the strikes that “provide the minimum level of teaching staff needed” so GCSE and A-level students can attend school for revision activities or exam practice.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “There’s lots of places where arrangements are being made.

“In some places it’s members teaching, in others it is teachers setting work for the children on those days.”

He told the PA news agency: “Obviously, there is still disruption and we’ve fully acknowledged that and regret it, but we’ve taken those steps on the dispensations to try and assuage that concern as much as possible.”

Picket lines were mounted outside schools across England and a number of rallies are due to be held.

Industrial strike
Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of National Education Union (NEU), with teachers on the picket line outside Bristol Cathedral School, College Square, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

The NEU is expected to announce three more strikes during the summer term after its members voted to reject the Government’s pay offer.

The Government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year (2022/23) and an average 4.5% pay rise for staff next year following intensive talks with the education unions.

Four education unions, the NEU, the NASUWT teaching union, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), have rejected the pay offer.

Meanwhile, the Government is taking legal action on Thursday against the Royal College of Nursing over its planned 48-hour strike over the Bank Holiday weekend.

RCN members working in the NHS in England at workplaces with a strike mandate are preparing to take 48-hour industrial action from 8pm or the start of the night shift on April 30.

Cabinet meeting
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said NHS Employers had contacted him asking him to check the legality of the action because the organisation believes the strike mandate runs out on May 1.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak is writing to Mr Barclay to urge him to meets with unions representing junior doctors, stressing his concern about the lack of engagement and meaningful negotiation which he said is prolonging the dispute.

He said it was time for a “reset” on the public sector pay disputes.

“Ministers should stop wasting time and stonewalling negotiations.

“All of our public sector workers, including our doctors, our teachers and civil servants, deserve a fair pay deal.

“If the Government does not reach a fair settlement on pay, the recruitment and retention crisis crippling frontline services will only get worse.”

Nurses rejected a deal over anger at how the Government has handled negotiations, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Sir Keir said: “What’s happened in the nurses’ case is really instructive, because actually the union recommended the deal and the nurses themselves rejected it.

“That tells you just how angry the nurses are, because that’s quite unusual.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
Teachers on the picket line outside Bristol Cathedral School (Ben Birchall/PA)
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
New power line plans are causing controversy
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier

Editor's Picks

Most Commented