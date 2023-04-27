Lifting rent freezes ‘could intensify pressures’ on people facing homelessness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifting rent freezes ‘could intensify pressures’ on people facing homelessness

By Press Association
More than 35,000 homeless applications were received in 2021/22 (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Lifting rent freezes could “intensify pressures” for those facing homelessness, Audit Scotland and the Accounts Commission have warned.

In a joint blog post, Scotland’s auditor general Stephen Boyle and Sheila Gunn from the Accounts Commission outlined how they would assess the effectiveness of Scottish Government spending to tackle homelessness.

More than 35,000 homeless applications were received in 2021/22 and nearly 14,000 people were housed in temporary accommodation with an average stay of 200 days.

Ferries procurement
Scotland’s auditor general Stephen Boyle called for ‘collective action now’ to prevent homelessness (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The auditors urged the Scottish Government to prioritise prevention to decrease the crisis in the long-term.

Emergency legislation in October froze rent increases at 0%, but in March the cap increased to 3% for private tenancies, while social landlords were required to keep increases below inflation. But a suspension of evictions remained in place except for in exceptional circumstances.

The blog post said: “This could intensify the pressure on those at risk of homelessness.

“The Scottish Housing Regulator reports that rent arrears among social housing tenants are at their highest level since reporting began.

“This demonstrates the importance of the Scottish Government and its partners working in collaboration to address these long-standing policy challenges.”

The blog post highlighted the Christie report, published a decade ago, which set out an agenda towards prevention of inequalities in wealth, education and health.

But Mr Boyle and Ms Gunn said the “situation was not improving”.

The blog said: “Decent, affordable housing is central to addressing this. Christie challenged us to make a shift towards prevention, helping people lead better lives.

“But much of the public spending on homelessness, as it is in areas such as health, continues to be focused on crisis response.

“Pivoting services to focus on prevention will be key to improving outcomes and delivering more sustainable public services.”

It also called for “collective action now” to prevent homelessness and to support people at risk of losing their tenancy.

The future audit would look at how well councils and government spent public money to reduce homelessness and would include assessing the delivery of more affordable homes.

Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
