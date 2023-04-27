‘Incredibly unlikely’ UK would leave human rights convention, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Incredibly unlikely’ UK would leave human rights convention, says minister

By Press Association
Development minister Andrew Mitchell was speaking during an event at Chatham House in London (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Development minister Andrew Mitchell was speaking during an event at Chatham House in London (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would further destabilise an international system that was already “on the back foot”, a cabinet minister has said.

Development minister Andrew Mitchell said on Wednesday it was “incredibly unlikely” that the UK would leave the ECHR and warned strongly against doing so during an event at Chatham House in London.

“I don’t think there’s any question of Britain leaving the ECHR, the Prime Minister I think has made that pretty clear,” he said.

“Although we are testing the limits of what we can do under the ECHR, and we are not the first government in Britain to do that, it was done by the last Labour government as well.

“I think that leaving the ECHR is incredibly unlikely to happen. It was built by British ministers and British lawyers after the Second World War. It is extremely important and you can imagine the effect of Britain withdrawing, what it would be on countries with malign intent who would also feel they could withdraw.

“It would be a huge thread pulled out of the international system which is already on the back foot … with catastrophic effect.”

His comments during an event at Chatham House in London came a day after the Government secured passage for its Illegal Migration Bill through the House of Commons, including new clauses that would limit the ability of the European Court of Human Rights to prevent the deportation of asylum seekers.

But some Conservative MPs would like the Government to go further and leave the ECHR entirely to make it easier to deport asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously called for the UK to leave the convention (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has also been strongly critical of the European Court of Human Rights and during the 2022 Conservative Party conference broke with party policy to call for the UK to leave the convention.

Downing Street has so far not ruled out leaving the ECHR, and maintains the crossings can be stopped within the rules of the convention.

On the plans to tackle the crossings, Mr Mitchell added: “No democratic government can allow what is happening, people coming across in an unstructured and arbitrary way.

“No government can expect to get re-elected if it doesn’t tackle that problem.”

Mr Mitchell made his comments while answering questions after a speech in which he laid out a series of development policies and launched a new UK International Development brand.

Acknowledging that cutting aid spending had “damaged” Britain’s reputation, he said: “Britain is back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
4
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
6
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of…
7
Guinea pig. Image: System.
Police investigate after guinea pig posted through window in Orkney
8
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens
9
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
10
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off

More from Press and Journal

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park. Image: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire
Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
A drone test was carried out in Argyll and Bute in 2020. Picture by Skyports/ PA Wire
Argyll drone school meals delivery pilot up for national award
motorcyclist dies
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after 'tragic deaths'
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Image: Police Scotland.
Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM
A £3.1 million project to improve visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorgge have been completed - including a new centre and improved paths, giving access to three extra waterfalls for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Corrieshalloch Gorge reopens following £3.1 million improvement project
The e-bikes are primarily for people hoping to travel the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary. Image: First Aberdeen.
First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary
(L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric; Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy. Image: Sumitomo
Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory
The fairy bridge, hidden deep in Glen Creran. Image: Solway Tours
Argyll forest trail leading to hidden fairy bridge reopens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented