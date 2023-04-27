Labour suggests Government’s commitment to Ukraine is ‘flagging’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour suggests Government’s commitment to Ukraine is ‘flagging’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leaving London, en-route to visit Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leaving London, en-route to visit Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/PA)

The UK’s commitment to Ukraine is “flagging”, Labour has suggested.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey sought assurances in the Commons over support for munitions, the country’s recovery, and Ukrainian families in the UK, saying he was concerned that momentum is “faltering”.

Defence minister Andrew Murrison said the suggestion was “just a little bit unfair”, and insisted when it comes to support for Ukraine the UK is “leading in Europe”.

Asking an urgent question in the Commons, Mr Healey said “all eyes are on Sudan” as the Government seeks to evacuate British nationals, but “the Government has got to be able to do more than one thing at once”.

Mr Healey told MPs: “I am concerned that the momentum behind our military help is faltering and that our UK commitment to Ukraine is flagging.

“No statement on Ukraine from the Defence Secretary since January, no new weapons pledged to Ukraine since February, no 2023 action plan for Ukraine first promised last August, no priorities set for the Ukraine recovery conference in London in June.

“Now, the Prime Minister said in February that the UK ‘would be the first country to provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons’. What and when?”

Mr Healey asked for clarity on UK commitments, adding: “Five thousand Ukrainian families were registered homeless last month – who is sorting this out?”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meet Ukrainian troops (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “The British public are strongly behind Ukraine.

“They want to know that the Government is not weakening in its resolve.”

Mr Murrison pushed back against Labour’s claims, telling the Commons: “I think (Mr Healey) is being just a little bit unfair, and I’m sure President Zelensky would feel the same way – he certainly did when he came here in February to sign the London Accord.

“It is pretty clear that the UK is leading in Europe… the Ukraine recovery conference in June proves that, it’s a process the UK has been instrumental in.

“We led the International Fund for Ukraine in instigating it and £520 million, of which £300 million has been expended, is really quite an achievement.”

Mr Murrison said the UK is helping to pursue war crimes linked to the conflict, adding: “In every dimension, in this country we’re taking a lead.

“I appreciate (Mr Healey’s) need to attack the Government in this and other areas, but I think the specifics of this, in our leadership in Europe, in Ukraine, the UK is more than playing its part – we are leaders and I’m really proud of that, and so should the British people be.”

Mr Murrison, added: “The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and will spend another £2.3 billion on military support to Ukraine this year.”

Labour MP Gareth Thomas (Harrow West) asked “whether the MoD is now walking back from the Prime Minister’s commitment to offer further long-range missiles”, and asked for clarity on how many more long-range missiles will be provided to Ukraine.

Mr Murrison did not explicitly affirm or deny the suggestion, but said munitions support was discussed in meetings with allied nations, and he noted the role of a British-led international fund to provide weapons.

He said: “Our provision of munitions, in concert with others, is driven by the Ukrainian ask and our ability to deliver it.

“That is something that was discussed at Ramstein and will be discussed obviously further at Vilnius and subject to the second round of the international fund call.”

He added: “I think it’s important to understand that a lot of that will be driven by the executive panel of the international fund, and obviously it will listen very closely to what President Zelensky and his advisers feels they need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
4
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
6
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of…
7
Guinea pig. Image: System.
Police investigate after guinea pig posted through window in Orkney
8
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens
9
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
10
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off

More from Press and Journal

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park. Image: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire
Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
A drone test was carried out in Argyll and Bute in 2020. Picture by Skyports/ PA Wire
Argyll drone school meals delivery pilot up for national award
motorcyclist dies
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after 'tragic deaths'
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Image: Police Scotland.
Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM
A £3.1 million project to improve visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorgge have been completed - including a new centre and improved paths, giving access to three extra waterfalls for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Corrieshalloch Gorge reopens following £3.1 million improvement project
The e-bikes are primarily for people hoping to travel the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary. Image: First Aberdeen.
First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary
(L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric; Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy. Image: Sumitomo
Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory
The fairy bridge, hidden deep in Glen Creran. Image: Solway Tours
Argyll forest trail leading to hidden fairy bridge reopens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented