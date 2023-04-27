Minister hits back at ‘astonishing’ claims on protected marine areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister hits back at ‘astonishing’ claims on protected marine areas

By Press Association
Mairi McAllan said has there had been consultation from the start of the process on HPMAs (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mairi McAllan said has there had been consultation from the start of the process on HPMAs (Jane Barlow/PA)

A minister has hit back at claims coastal communities have been inadequately consulted on plans to restrict fishing, branding opposition arguments “astonishing”.

Mairi McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, said she would work “hand in hand” with coastal communities in selecting sites for highly protected marine areas (HPMAs).

A consultation on HPMAs closed earlier this month, with the proposals potentially limiting fishing in more than 10% of Scotland’s waters.

Many in the fishing industry have strongly objected to the scheme.

As the issue was raised at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, the Tories’ Jamie Halcro Johnston asked Ms McAllan if the policy was “blind to the damage it could do to our rural economy”, saying concerns from the industry had been dismissed.

She replied: “It’s astonishing that I can read out the level of consultation that has been undertaken so far and point to a fulsome consultation right at the beginning of the process and yet still be accused of what the member (Mr Halcro Johnston) was narrating there.

“The truth of the matter is, despite progress in improving the state of our marine environment, evidence tells us that we need to do more.”

Scottish fishing
Many in the fishing industry have strongly objected to the plans to restrict fishing (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “We recognise the strength of feeling on this and we are committed to working hand in hand with communities to make this policy work right around the country.”

Earlier, the SNP’s Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, wrote to Ms McAllan to say there is “widespread concern for the industry as a whole”.

She said she supported efforts to protect marine life but that people in her area felt they were not being listened to.

Ms Adam said: “If we are to be successful, however, we need to take the key stakeholders of the blue economy with us, and this requires a just transition.

“It is clear from recent interactions with my constituents that they feel this is not currently the case.”

Meanwhile, a Tory MP says it is “critical” that coastal communities are given more information on the Scottish Government’s proposals.

David Duguid, MP for Banff & Buchan, has written to the First Minister with a series of questions on the plans.

He says they would affect an area of the sea 20 times larger than the UK Government’s equivalent plans for water around England.

Last week, Humza Yousaf vowed to work with local communities on the proposals, saying they would not be “steamrolled” through and sites have not been chosen yet.

He told MSPs: “What we want, of course, is our fishing industry and our seas to be sustainable for the future – we want that industry to continue.

“Of course, our fishing communities, our island communities, our coastal communities have often been at the forefront of that effort around sustainability.

“So we want to work with them, we want to engage with them.”

Ms McAllan is expected to visit coastal communities over the summer as the Government’s discussions on the HPMAs continue.

