Humza Yousaf told ‘this stinks’ as sewage dumped on beaches more than 400 times

Sewage was dumped in the areas surrounding some of Scotland’s best beaches on more than 400 occasions last year, the Liberal Democrats said.

Research by the party showed this happened at least 411 times – with 337 sewage dumps in the vicinity of Peterhead Lido.

But there were also occasions when waste was spilled “in the vicinity” of beaches at St Andrews, Nairn and Fraserburgh.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions, asking Humza Yousaf: “How many swimming pools of poo is he content to see put on our best loved beaches?”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said while that enough sewage to fill “19,000 Olympic sized swimming pools” had been discharged into rivers in Scotland last year, separate research by his party had uncovered waste was also being dumped in and around beaches.

“This new Liberal Democrat research we are publishing today reveals over 400 sewage dumps in the vicinity of some of Scotland’s best beaches last year,” he told MSPs.

“From Peterhead to St Andrews these award winning beaches should be protected and pristine, they draw tourists, families and wild swimmers.

“But like so many other things on the First Minister’s desk right now, this absolutely stinks.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf pledged to raise the issue with Scottish Water (Jane Barlow/PA)

He called on Mr Yousaf to instruct all sewage discharges be monitored, saying that help was needed so that publicly owned Scottish Water could “get a handle on this”.

Mr Yousaf pledged to speak directly to bosses at Scottish Water on the issue.

The First Minister said: “Our beaches are world-class tourist destinations, so I don’t want to see a single sewage dump where it is absolutely unnecessary, so I will take up the issue personally with Scottish Water.

“I will raise it personally myself with Scottish Water and come back to the member in due course.”