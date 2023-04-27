Scots woman appeals to ministers as report shows ovarian cancer delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots woman appeals to ministers as report shows ovarian cancer delays

By Press Association
(Mags McCaul/PA)
(Mags McCaul/PA)

A Scottish woman who used her life savings to travel south of the border for ovarian cancer surgery is urging ministers to increase support after a report showed 41% of women reported waiting more than three months for a diagnosis.

Mags McCaul, from North Lanarkshire, was diagnosed with a stage three high-grade cancer in August after experiencing bloating and abdominal pain.

After four chemotherapy sessions, the 50-year-old used her life savings to travel to England for surgery after facing a 12-week wait in Scotland.

Her last scan in February showed no sign of the disease but she now lives in fear of its recurrence and wants improvements to treatment options and diagnosis times in Scotland.

Mags McCaul (Mags McCaul/PA)

It comes as the Target Ovarian Cancer charity’s report revealed that a quarter of those with the disease, which affects around 600 women in Scotland each year, visited their GP three times or more before being referred for tests.

Fewer than half of women were asked about the impact of treatment on their mental health despite the “devastating” impact of the cancer.

The report concluded that progress is possible if the Scottish Government takes urgent action in addressing the shortcomings in diagnosis and treatment.

Ms McCaul said: “There are a number of things that the Scottish Government need to address when it comes to ovarian cancer.

“Access to surgery is an unacceptable issue that affects the overall landscape of care that’s being provided in Scotland.

“This needs to change. If my husband and I hadn’t used our life savings, I would have only just had my surgery. It’s a scary thought.

“Another is support for women who have ovarian cancer. Women need to have access to support and a choice to take it or leave it, and I think it would be great if there was an automated referral process from the GP or secondary care team.

“It can be hard to find your voice and ask for support, I was well enough to find it but not everyone is.”

The charity is calling for a combination of national symptoms awareness campaigns and more training for GPs which will lead to earlier diagnosis.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer also include frequent and new urinary issues, extreme fatigue and unexplained weight loss.

Annwen Jones (Jacky Chapman Photography/PA)

Annwen Jones, the charity’s chief executive, said the delay in diagnosis was “unacceptable”.

She said: “Whilst we recognise that Scotland is leading the way with the shortest diagnostic pathway, the delays to women being referred for tests is staggering.

“We must do better and act faster to ensure women are getting the earliest possible diagnosis and earliest access to treatment, no matter where they live.

“It’s very concerning too to hear from women that they aren’t asked about the impact their diagnosis has on their mental health.

“We know how devastating this disease is and it crucial they are signposted to the support that is needed to deal with the many challenges that come with an ovarian cancer diagnosis.

“This needs to be provided at the right time and in the right place. This need being unmet is also unacceptable.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Cancer remains a priority in the NHS and we continue to work closely with NHS boards to maximise capacity and ensure people receive their care and treatment as safely and quickly as possible.

“Latest published data (Q4 2022) shows that the median wait for ovarian cancer patients in Scotland is 51 days from urgent suspicion of cancer referral to first treatment.

“We invested £10 million to support boards in improving cancer waiting times in 2022/23 and will shortly publish our new 10-year cancer strategy. This will take a comprehensive approach to improving patient pathways, from prevention and diagnosis through to treatment and post-treatment care.

“The strategy aims to improve cancer survival and provide excellent, equitably accessible care across Scotland.”

