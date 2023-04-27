Labour pledges to fix ‘broken’ bus system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pledges to fix ‘broken’ bus system

By Press Association
Plans to fix England’s ‘broken’ bus system have been unveiled by Labour (Colin Underhill/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Plans to fix England's 'broken' bus system have been unveiled by Labour (Colin Underhill/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Plans to fix England’s “broken” bus system have been unveiled by Labour.

The party has committed to handing more control of routes and fares to local communities, as it published analysis showing thousands of services have been axed under the Conservatives.

It stated that Britain is one of the only countries in the developed world where bus operators have these powers while authorities in the areas they serve have “no say”.

Labour intends to give all transport authorities the ability to take responsibility for services, and make the process quicker.

This power is currently only available to metro mayors.

Buses minister Richard Holden said this was “another uncosted Labour transport policy”.

Labour also plans to reverse the ban on communities establishing their own municipal bus network, which was introduced in 2017.

Legislation for these reforms will be through a Take Back Control Act in the first King’s Speech of a Labour government.

Labour analysis of figures published by Traffic Commissioners shows the number of bus routes in England has fallen from 17,394 on March 31 2011, during the first year of the coalition government between the Conservative Party and the Liberal Democrats, to 10,941 on the same date last year.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh, who will visit Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire on Friday to set out the plans, said: “The millions that depend on our buses are being failed.

“Communities are facing a crisis – and the out-of-touch Tories simply don’t get it.

“Labour will fix our broken bus system, and we’ll do it by giving power and control of bus services to the communities who depend on them.”

Graham Vidler, chief executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, a trade association for bus and coach operators, said: “We welcome Labour’s greater focus on bus, and the sector is looking forward to working with them on the details of their proposals.

“Long-term investment in buses and measures to put them first on our road network are essential.”

Mr Holden said: “This is another uncosted Labour transport policy where ordinary people will have to pick up the bill.

“They want bureaucrats to run bus services instead of bus companies and, with no mention of funding, it’s council taxpayers who will end up paying.

“Typical Labour: more tax, more officials, no improvement for working people.”

