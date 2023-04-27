Online abuse survivors ‘ignored and overlooked by tech companies’ write to PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Online abuse survivors ‘ignored and overlooked by tech companies’ write to PM

By Press Association

The NSPCC is backing a campaign on online safety (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Survivors of internet grooming and exploitation have urged the Prime Minister to strengthen the Online Safety Bill as they claimed technology companies have ignored and overlooked the violence they face.

The group, including online safety campaigners whose names have been changed to protect their identity following abuse, have written to Rishi Sunak to repeat calls for a mandatory violence against women and girls (VAWG) code of practice in the Bill.

Other signatories include former Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka, TV presenter Charlie Webster and presenter and activist Natasha Devon.


Ex-Love Islander Sharon Gaffka is one of the signatories on a letter to the Prime Minister about online safety (Ian West/PA)

Ms Gaffka has previously spoken of being the recipient of unsolicited images, threats of sexual violence and misogynistic abuse online on a daily basis.

The letter comes as a survey commissioned by the NSPCC suggested the vast majority of people (79%) think the Bill should take specific action to protect women and girls from violence and harmful content online.

The online YouGov survey of 2,031 adults suggests there is overwhelming public support for the campaign, the NSPCC said.

The Bill, aimed at tackling illegal and harmful content by imposing new legal requirements on big tech companies, is currently being debated in the House of Lords.

The letter to Mr Sunak describes violence against women and girls online as a “pervasive and growing threat” that impacts too many people across the UK.

The signatories state: “Whilst our experiences are different, we have all been ignored and overlooked by technology companies who have not taken violence experienced by women and girls online seriously enough.

“Technology companies have failed to recognise the risks posed by their platforms, designed systems exposing us to significant harm, and made it unsafe for us to report our abuse.

“They have never seen our perspective or experiences as something to learn from, listen to, and act on, but instead operate independently of the women and girls who face violence on their platforms. ”

A code of practice, they stated, would “guide online services in how to tackle VAWG online, ensuring the prevention of harm is built into platforms”.

The group argue that unless companies are required to do this “the specific risks women and girls face will continue to go unaddressed”.

They added: “We must be able to assess the steps companies are taking and hold them accountable for implementing meaningful changes that offer their users better protection.”

NSPCC head of policy, Anna Edmundson, said: “There is no way of tackling violence against women and girls without addressing how online services are being used as a platform to target girls for harassment and abuse and to radicalise boys with sexist ideology.

“The Government has signalled their intention to put violence against women and girls on an equal footing with terrorism and child abuse offline but, right now, its response online falls woefully short.”

As peers in the House of Lords understood line-by-line scrutiny of the Bill this week, a Tory former minister accused tech firms of behaving with “an air of exceptionalism”.

Apple and Google app stores should have the same obligations to child safety as corner shops, it was argued, as Parliament heard youngsters were able to access adult products offering casual sex and gambling on the platforms.

Lord Bethell said this was permitted even when the tech giants “emphatically know” the user is a child.

Changes proposed to the draft legislation include requiring the platforms involved in the distribution of online content to produce risk assessments and then take any necessary steps, such as age assurance checks, to prevent children from coming into contact with harmful material.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to protecting women and girls online. The Online Safety Bill will tackle child sexual exploitation and abuse, ensuring tech firms fulfil their moral duty not to blind themselves and law enforcement to the unprecedented levels of exploitation on their platforms.

“The Bill also makes it a priority for tech platforms to proactively tackle the most harmful content that disproportionately impacts women and girls – such as revenge pornography and controlling or coercive behaviour.”

