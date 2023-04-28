Royal College of Nursing agrees to supply some staff during strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal College of Nursing agrees to supply some staff during strike

By Press Association
NHS staff stand on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London (PA)
NHS staff stand on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London (PA)

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is working with health leaders to provide some staff during its bank holiday strike, as hospitals including Great Ormond Street issued warnings over patient safety.

The RCN, which is holding a strike from 8pm on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday evening, previously said it will not agree to derogations – broad areas of care where unions agree to provide staffing during industrial action.

This means nurses in intensive care, A&E and cancer care will be on strike.

However, in a new development, it has agreed with NHS England that “safety critical mitigations may be required for a period to maintain safe patient care”.

Industrial strike
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen joins members on the picket line outside the Royal United Hospital in Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)

It comes as Great Ormond Street Hospital in London warned on Friday that it had “serious concerns over safely staffing the hospital” during the strike.

The world-renowned children’s hospital said it has declared a business continuity incident, adding that wards will not be able to be staffed to usual levels.

Some children may need to be sent home in order for care for those who remain to be safe, it said on its website.

The RCN said some “safety critical mitigations” were being agreed in advance with individual NHS organisations, and the union plans to post these on the RCN website by region.

Information from the RCN said: “Once the RCN has approved a safety critical mitigation, a local trust will contact nursing staff and seek their return to work.

“The RCN will also post to its website that the safety critical mitigation has been agreed so that it is easy for members to verify it.

“Where a mitigation has been confirmed, members should return to work to protect patient safety.”

An RCN spokeswoman said: “There are no entire exemptions seen across the country.

“But we are taking reasonable and clinically urgent mitigations to protect life and limb as everybody would expect.”

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

The spokeswoman added: “It is painfully clear the NHS cannot cope without its nursing staff. If the Government treated them fairly, this sorry situation would be finished.

“Nurses are intensifying the action because the strike so far has not produced a good enough offer from ministers – too valuable to strike but not valued enough to pay fairly.

“Nursing staff will always make sure life and limb care is protected and the NHS acknowledges the RCN is agreeing mitigations on request.”

In a statement, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, told the PA news agency: “Health leaders are working hard to finalise their plans ahead of the most dramatic strikes the RCN has staged so far, with no national exemptions in place.

“Although the strike will be a day shorter than originally planned, disruption is still expected and so, we hope that RCN representatives at local levels will allow their members to cross the picket line in the event of emergencies where life is at immediate risk.”

He said health leaders “will wait with bated breath” to understand the collective view of the NHS Staff Council – made up of health unions, employers and Government representatives – which is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Government’s 5% pay offer.

“With waiting lists and feelings of staff burnout being so high, they are keen for the disruption caused by industrial action to be brought to an end with a funded pay deal that satisfies the majority, and for the Government to significantly increase its support for the NHS with a workforce strategy that will help tackle the 124,000 vacancies across the service,” Mr Taylor added.

As the NHS prepares to cope with the strike, NHS England is urging the public to use the health service wisely.

It said emergency and urgent care would remain the priority, with people asked to use other services such as pharmacies and 111 where possible.

Nurses make up a quarter of NHS staff and are the biggest proportion of the health service workforce.

NHS England warned that staffing levels for some areas of the country will be “exceptionally low, lower than on previous strike days”.

The NHS’s deputy chief nurse, Charlotte McArdle, said “there is likely to be significant impact upon local services over the bank holiday weekend”.

She added: “We are now entering the sixth month of industrial action across the NHS and this has a cumulative impact on staff who have gone above and beyond to maintain safe patient services during an incredibly challenging period.

“We acknowledge that every appointment postponed has an impact on the lives of individuals and their families and creates further pressure on services and on an already tired workforce.

“If you need non-urgent care I would encourage people – as always – to use services such as pharmacies and 111 online and if you have a life-threatening emergency, please seek help in the usual way by dialling 999.

“Importantly, if you haven’t been contacted to say otherwise, please still attend your appointments as planned.”

NHS England said the number of rescheduled appointments due to strike action is set to hit half a million next week.

A High Court judge ruled on Thursday it would be unlawful for the RCN strike to continue into Tuesday as originally planned, meaning it will now end just before midnight on Monday.

