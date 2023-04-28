Yousaf to lead SNP national campaigning day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Humza Yousaf will lead a national campaigning day to mark one month of his leadership of the SNP.

Mr Yousaf beat Kate Forbes and Ash Regan to the top job in March but has experienced a tumultuous start to his time in charge with the arrest of the party’s former chief executive and its then treasurer in relation to a probe into SNP finances.

The First Minister will look to reverse the party’s fortunes as he leads a day of campaigning during a visit in Dundee on Saturday after telling activists he would be “first activist” during his bid for the leadership.

The First Minister said he would be ‘first activist’ during his bid to be SNP leader (Jane Barlow/PA)

Alluding to the party’s troubles, Mr Yousaf admitted ahead of the visit the last few weeks have been “challenging” for the party, adding: “Yet, our party membership is on the rise, support for independence remains strong and the SNP continues to lead by some distance in the polls.

“We don’t take that support for granted, which is why the SNP is doing everything we can to protect Scots from the brunt of heartless Westminster policy, despite having one hand tied behind our back.”

He added: “I became involved in politics to help build a fairer Scotland free from inequality and poverty – those principles will be one of the defining missions of my SNP government.

“I am proud of the SNP’s record in government and I am privileged to lead our party every single day.

“With an election on the horizon, it’s time to take the fight to Westminster and offer voters in Scotland real change with independence.”