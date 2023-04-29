Union to debate making gender identity guidance ‘more inclusive’ in schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union to debate making gender identity guidance ‘more inclusive’ in schools

By Press Association
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

School leaders will debate whether Government guidance on teaching relationships, sex and health education should be changed to be “more inclusive” for pupils exploring their gender identity.

Some schools are being put off from talking about gender identity with pupils as the Department for Education (DfE) guidance on the topic makes it sound “scary”, an assistant headteacher has said.

Andrew Moffat, the personal development lead at Excelsior Multi-Academy Trust, said he has heard from schools where parents have asked to withdraw their children from lessons on gender identity after reading the Government’s guidance on implementing the relationships, sex and health curriculum.

Delegates at the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) annual conference in Telford on Saturday are to debate whether the union should campaign for the wording of the DfE guidance to be changed “to create a more inclusive approach”, particularly for pupils exploring their gender identity.

The DfE guidance for schools, published in September 2020, says: “We are aware that topics involving gender and biological sex can be complex and sensitive matters to navigate.

“You should not reinforce harmful stereotypes, for instance by suggesting that children might be a different gender based on their personality and interests or the clothes they prefer to wear.”

Resources used in teaching this topic must always be age-appropriate and evidence-based.

“Materials which suggest that non-conformity to gender stereotypes should be seen as synonymous with having a different gender identity should not be used and you should not work with external agencies or organisations that produce such material.”

Mr Moffat, who will propose the motion calling for changes to the wording of the DfE guidance, said anti-trans groups are using the guidance to put pressure on schools not to teach about gender identity.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s not helpful. I think it’s a barrier for schools because schools aren’t sure how to navigate it.

“Anti-trans groups are taking it and are saying, ‘look, this proves you can’t talk about gender identity’. They’re scaring schools into stopping doing this work.”

On the section of the DfE guidance on gender identity, Mr Moffat, who is assistant headteacher at Green Meadow Primary School in Birmingham, said: “The whole tone of this is ‘it is scary’. It’s panic.”

Mr Moffat, who carries out training in schools across the country about diversity, told PA: “I have had in double figures schools sending me emails from parents saying ‘have you seen this paragraph? I’d like to withdraw my child from teaching on gender identity’.

“It is a barrier and it’s just not helpful. So for me, I want it to be a discussion point.

“We have to show children that they don’t need to worry about this stuff. That it’s OK, you can be who you are.”

Delegates at the conference are also set to debate a motion on Saturday which suggests many primary schools are not teaching LGBT+ content due to unclear guidance to schools.

A DfE spokesperson said: “Following reports of inappropriate materials being used to teach relationships and sex education, the Education Secretary has already brought forward an urgent review of the curriculum, which will be informed by an independent panel.

“Separately, we are working on guidance to support schools in relation to children who are questioning their gender. This guidance will clarify schools’ legal position and the importance of involving parents when making any decisions relating to their child.”

