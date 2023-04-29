Gender identity guidance should be made ‘more inclusive’ to pupils – union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gender identity guidance should be made ‘more inclusive’ to pupils – union

By Press Association
A sign for a unisex non-binary gender neutral toilet (PA)
A sign for a unisex non-binary gender neutral toilet (PA)

Government guidance on teaching relationships, sex and health education should be changed to be “more inclusive” for pupils exploring their gender identity, a school leaders’ union has said.

The current Department for Education (DfE) guidance is presenting “barriers” for schools who want to talk about gender identity with their students, an assistant headteacher suggested.

Andrew Moffat, the personal development lead at Excelsior Multi-Academy Trust and assistant head at  Green Meadow Primary School in Birmingham, said trans pupils should be treated “with respect”.

Speaking at the annual conference of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) in Telford on Saturday, he said: “Let kids be the people they are without shame, judgment or fear.”

A motion, which called for the union to campaign for the DfE guidance to be reworded “to create a more inclusive approach”, particularly for pupils exploring their gender identity, was passed by delegates.

The current DfE guidance for schools, published in September 2020, says: “We are aware that topics involving gender and biological sex can be complex and sensitive matters to navigate.

“You should not reinforce harmful stereotypes, for instance by suggesting that children might be a different gender based on their personality and interests or the clothes they prefer to wear.”

Ahead of the debate, Mr Moffat told PA news agency that anti-trans groups have been using the DfE guidance to put pressure on schools not to teach about gender identity.

He said he has heard from schools where parents have asked to withdraw their children from lessons on the topic after reading the Government’s guidance on relationships, sex and health education.

During the debate on Saturday, Mr Moffat said it “presents barriers to our inclusive work in schools”.

The DfE guidance adds: “While teachers should not suggest to a child that their non-compliance with gender stereotypes means that either their personality or their body is wrong and in need of changing, teachers should always seek to treat individual students with sympathy and support.”

Mr Moffat said: “Is that really how we should be treating our trans pupils – with pity and sympathy? We should be calling on teachers to treat trans students with respect.”

Delegates at the conference also passed a motion which called on the union’s executive to lobby and campaign for the teaching of LGBT+ content to be mandatory in the primary and secondary curriculum.

Dave Woods, proposer of the motion, said: “This will support leaders up and down the country to deliver what is right, to resist localised opposition from small campaign groups and those that seek to sow divisions in our society.”

The motion said “many primary schools” are not teaching LGBT+ content due to mixed guidance.

Mr Woods added: “This discrimination against LGBT people and curriculum is wrong. It is wrong for pupils, it is wrong for their families, it is wrong for the way in which we should be supporting an inclusive society.”

Clare Rees, a delegate from Greater London, said: “We know that young children are exposed to all kinds of information, including social media, at a very young age.

“So putting in place a carefully thought out and sequenced LGBT+ curriculum that is age-appropriate and is taught with sensitivity by teachers is of vital importance.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “Following reports of inappropriate materials being used to teach relationships and sex education, the Education Secretary has already brought forward an urgent review of the curriculum, which will be informed by an independent panel.

“Separately, we are working on guidance to support schools in relation to children who are questioning their gender. This guidance will clarify schools’ legal position and the importance of involving parents when making any decisions relating to their child.”

