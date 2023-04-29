David Dimbleby on Sharp row: PM’s power to appoint BBC chair should be curtailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Dimbleby on Sharp row: PM’s power to appoint BBC chair should be curtailed

By Press Association
David Dimbleby (Richard Lewisohn/BBC)
David Dimbleby (Richard Lewisohn/BBC)

David Dimbleby has said the prime minister’s power to be involved with appointing the BBC chair should be “curtailed” after Richard Sharp resigned from the position.

The former Question Time presenter, 84, who has also presented the corporation’s coverage of key events such as general elections and the Queen’s funeral, was speaking after Mr Sharp was found to have broken the rules.

Adam Heppinstall KC’s review said Mr Sharp, a former Tory donor, failed to disclose that he played a role in getting then-PM Boris Johnson an £800,000 loan guarantee.

Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee
BBC chairman Richard Sharp appearing before the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons)

On Saturday, Dimbleby told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Prime ministers always want chairman of the BBC who they think will help bend the BBC their way, lean the BBC their way, I mean, it has a long history.”

He added that what then happens is after appointment, the chair understands the “importance of a BBC with balance and fairness and on the whole doesn’t act in a partisan way”.

Dimbleby also said “the power” of the PM “needs to be curtailed in this particular” area as the BBC is an “incredibly important institution”.

The broadcaster added that the corporation needs balance and fairness, and “the boss of it has to be chosen by somebody”.

He also said: “I think this is a good reason now for it not to be chosen, ever again, directly by the prime minister. I have little hope of that changing.”

Mr Sharp’s four-year appointment in February 2021 followed a panel interviewing candidates and advising ministers on the new BBC chair and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport putting him down as its “preferred candidate”.

Explaining how the appointment process could be changed, Dimbleby said: “All the most important positions… you could farm them out to a cross party committee.

“We’re a parliamentary democracy, we ought to trust each other about things like the flow of information.”

He added: “I’ve never met (Mr) Sharp, indeed, but…(I’ve heard) talk from inside (that) he’s quite a good chairman – but it’s the process that’s wrong and it’s the process that creates suspicion about the role of a prime minister.”

Dimbleby said he has applied twice for the role as BBC chair and ruled himself out of a third attempt.

He added: “I’m now focusing on broadcasting, which has always been my greatest pleasure so I shall carry on doing that now.

“No, I won’t apply and if I’m asked to do it, I will say ‘No, thank you very much, not this time round’.”

Mr Johnson recommended Mr Sharp for the influential job after Mr Sharp informed him he would be telling the Cabinet Secretary about his friend Sam Blyth’s offer to help the then-prime minister with his financial troubles.

Following the report, Mr Sharp insisted he made an introduction  “with the best of intentions” to ensure all rules were being followed.

“I understood this recusal to be absolute. This was my error,” Mr Sharp said.

“I would like once again to apologise for that oversight – inadvertent though it was – and for the distraction these events have caused the BBC.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Highland Police during patrols.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
CR0008671 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Photo gallery - Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, May Day event. Picture of (L-R) Laura Junnier, Lauren Moore, Lynsay Scott, Jade Aspden, Leanne Anderson. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 05/05/2019
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Some members of the meet-and-greet team who are getting ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

Rab loves his view of the sea.
RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl? Picture shows; Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl?. P&J Live, Aberdeen. Supplied by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson Date; 29/04/2023
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
The MV Pentalina, which returned to service on Wednesday, was grounded off the coast of Orkney after smoke was detected in the engine room. Image: Pentland Ferries/David Banks.
Passengers evacuated from Orkney ferry after smoke detected in engine room
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
'I will miss it': Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for…
CR0042481 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the founder of Nino's Masala, a sauce and paste brand based in Aberdeen Pictured is 28th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Nino Khan produces authentic Indian condiments in Aberdeen - and has done so for…
Dennis Wildgoose admitted trying to dispose of cannabis after he was stopped by police in Ann Street. Image: Google/Facebook.
Man found with £4,000 of cannabis tried to flee after car was pulled over
Loneliness is a growing people - but people are reluctant to talk about it. Photo: Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Do we need to talk about loneliness more?
Sir Peter Bruce with his knighthood
Aberdonian Sir Peter Bruce right at the heart of vital battery research
Cameron Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate following Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. Image: SNS
Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds' men write another chapter…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Crombie was found guilty of threatening behaviour and vandalism following domestic incidents Picture shows; Inverness Sheriff Court / Christopher Crombie. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented