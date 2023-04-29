Guardian apologises to Richard Sharp and Jewish community over pulled cartoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guardian apologises to Richard Sharp and Jewish community over pulled cartoon

By Press Association
The offices of The Observer and The Guardian newspapers inKings Place, London (Lee Martin / Alamy Stock Photo)
The offices of The Observer and The Guardian newspapers inKings Place, London (Lee Martin / Alamy Stock Photo)

The Guardian has apologised to the Jewish community and Richard Sharp after publishing a cartoon that has been described as “antisemitic”.

The newspaper removed a drawing – which depicted Mr Sharp who announced his resignation as BBC chair earlier in the week – by Martin Rowson from the Guardian website, saying it “did not meet our editorial standards” on Saturday.

It follows a review finding that Mr Sharp, a former Tory donor, broke the rules by failing to disclose that he played a role in getting then-PM Boris Johnson an £800,000 loan guarantee.

In a statement, The Guardian said: “We understand the concerns that have been raised. This cartoon does not meet our editorial standards, and we have decided to remove it from our website.

“The Guardian apologises to Mr Sharp, to the Jewish community and to anyone offended.”

The cartoon featured a depiction of Mr Sharp with a box marked Goldman Sachs, where he used to work, that contained what appears to be a puppet of the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, an animal that looks like a squid and a CV – while a Mr Johnson figure sits on money.

Cartoonist Rowson also apologised, saying: “Satirists, even though largely licenced to speak the unspeakable in liberal democracies, are no more immune to f****** things up than anyone else, which is what I did here.

“I know Richard Sharp is Jewish; actually, while we’re collecting networks of cronyism, I was at school with him, though I doubt he remembers me.

“His Jewishness never crossed my mind as I drew him as it’s wholly irrelevant to the story or his actions, and it played no conscious role in how I twisted his features according to the standard cartooning playbook.”

The cartoon has been described as having “antisemitic imagery” such as “outsized, grotesque features” alongside “money and power”.

Rowson added: “The cartoon was a failure and on many levels: I offended the wrong people, Sharp wasn’t the main target of the satire, I rushed at something without allowing enough time to consider things with the depth and care they require, and thereby letting slip in stupid ambiguities that have ended up appearing to be something I never intended.”

Posting on Twitter on Saturday, author David Rich said: “The depiction of Richard Sharp in today’s @guardian cartoon falls squarely into an antisemitic tradition of depicting Jews with outsized, grotesque features, often in conjunction with money and power. It’s appalling.”

Rich, who is the author of Everyday Hate: How Antisemitism Is Built Into Our world – And How You Can Change It and The Left’s Jewish Problem, also explained how the animals that have tentacles are used in negative drawings.

He added: “The problem is that a squid or octopus is also a common antisemitic motif, used to depict a supposed Jewish conspiracy with its tentacles wrapped around whatever parts of society the Jews supposedly control. Especially money. Are those gold coins in the box with Sharp’s squid?”

“You might argue that outsized facial features and tentacles are common to other topics too, so it’s just a cartoon thing.

“Except where something has a long and familiar antisemitic history, it takes on a different meaning when you apply it to Jews.”

Lord Austin of Dudley, who was a Labour MP before he quit the party over what he called a “culture of extremism, antisemitism and intolerance” in 2019, described the cartoon as having “antisemitic imagery” and said the newspaper should be “ashamed”.

Former chancellor and health secretary Sajid Javid also wrote on Twitter: “Disappointed to see these tropes in today’s Guardian.

“Disturbing theme – or at best, lessons not learned?”

Julian Smith MP also wrote: “The depiction of Richard Sharp in @guardian is deeply depressing.

“Anti-semitism should be relentlessly challenged, day in day out. Lots to write about re the report this week, but why this?”

