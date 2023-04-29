Husband and wife NHS workers in Sudan feel they have been ‘left without support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Husband and wife NHS workers in Sudan feel they have been ‘left without support’

By Press Association
(Mustafa Abbas/PA)
(Mustafa Abbas/PA)

A mother and father who both work for the NHS missed the last UK evacuation flight out of Sudan on Saturday, believing the journey to be “too dangerous”.

They must now find an alternative means of fleeing the war-torn country.

The last chance for British nationals to reach the Wadi Saeedna airfield was Saturday at 11am UK time, with the final evacuation flight scheduled to take off on Saturday evening.

Sarra Eljak, 38, her husband Mustafa Abbas, 44, and their four children are sheltering in the city of Wad Madani, more than 220km south east of the evacuation air strip.

Despite the dangers of being left behind, they said it was too risky to make the journey to the evacuation site with their children Danya, 12, Menna, 11, Anne, seven, and Mohammed, six months.

Sudan unrest
The family are sheltering in the city of Wad Madani (Sarra Eljak)

“It’s extremely dangerous to reach the evacuation site and the area is still experiencing attacks,” Ms Eljak told the PA news agency.

“I can’t take this risk with my children. They should consider people with families.

“I don’t want to put my kids’ life in danger.

“I feel like we have been left without support.”

Instead, the family faces a treacherous 800km journey to Port Sudan. From there, they plan to cross the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia by ship before flying back to the UK from Jedda.

She said: “It is a very long journey for someone who has a six-month-old baby and three other kids.”

Ms Eljak, from Slough, is a British citizen and works as a trainee GP at Spire Thames Valley Hospital. Her husband holds an Irish passport and works as an emergency medicine consultant at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The family flew out to Sudan on April 3 to spend the end of Ramadan with Ms Eljak’s extended family in central Khartoum.

They planned to fly back on April 24 but when fighting broke out on April 15, they were left stranded.

Ms Eljak said: “All of a sudden, we just woke up hearing shooting guns and military helicopters everywhere.

“For the five days we sat on the floor the whole day and couldn’t manage to sleep more than a few minutes.

“Our front door was shot at and we found the bullets inside the house.

“At any point you have the sense that you are going to lose one of your family members.”

The family decided to flee when they found out soldiers were using the house next door to Ms Eljak’s family home as an arms depot for storing weapons and explosives.

She said: “We thought If this house is shot, the fire will be everywhere.”

They left behind their car, clothes and most of their possessions and hired a coach to travel 200km to Wad Madani on April 20.

Despite their relative safety from the conflict for the time being, Ms Elkaj knows she and her family must find a way out soon.

She said: “I came with my six-month-old baby who was born premature. He takes a certain type of formula milk and now I run out of this.

“This place where I’m staying right now, there is a pandemic of malaria.

“It’s too much pressure.”

Ms Eljak is worried about the impact their ordeal has had on her children.

She said: “If they hear the bang of a closing door, they scream.

“They all went through different panic attacks. My oldest girl, Danya, refused to eat and drink for four days.

“Every one of my kids are saying if they arrive in the UK safely, they will never come back to Sudan. This makes a tear in my heart.”

Asked if there are moments when she has been close to giving up, she said: “It happens for a few seconds but then I straight away stand up and say I have four kids to look after. If I give up, what is going to happen to them?

“I have to stay strong because if they see any weakness, they will collapse, and I can’t let that happen to my kids.”

Mr Abbas said: “As a father, it’s really difficult.

“Every minute of every day they ask you when we are going to leave, they say ‘we are homesick, we miss our friends’, and it’s difficult to give them any answers.”

“The big countries are just leaving the military and militia to fight and kill innocent people. At the end of the day, we are all human and we should look after each other.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Highland Police during patrols.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
CR0008671 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Photo gallery - Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, May Day event. Picture of (L-R) Laura Junnier, Lauren Moore, Lynsay Scott, Jade Aspden, Leanne Anderson. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 05/05/2019
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Some members of the meet-and-greet team who are getting ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

Officers were called to Larch Road in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen property
Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian Cup by beating Golspie Sutherland 2-1. Image: Courtesy of the North Caledonian FA
Silverware delight for Invergordon as they defeat Golspie Sutherland to win the North Caledonian…
Kids battle it out on the slippery pole representing their school at the Junior Highland Games. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Junior Highland Games held at Gordonstoun
Our Ginger Gairdner has a fondness for alpine gardens, and Scotland's climate suits them.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The astonishing life of alpine plants
Michael Gove confirms plans for two investment zones in Scotland
Image: Police Scotland.
Woman arrested following two-vehicle crash on A96 near Auldern
Tories propose new national centre for green jobs in Aberdeen
Crowds gathered in Elgin's Cooper Park for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival
The firm will host three sales of heifers with calves in May
Busy month ahead for the livestock team at Thainstone
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: PA
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle will take belief into Scottish Cup final in pursuit…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented