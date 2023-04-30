‘Brutal’ Ofsted inspections not fit for purpose, says head teachers’ union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Brutal’ Ofsted inspections not fit for purpose, says head teachers’ union

By Press Association
Head teacher Ruth Perry took her own life while waiting for an Ofsted report on her school (PA)
Head teacher Ruth Perry took her own life while waiting for an Ofsted report on her school (PA)

Ofsted inspections are a “brutal process” and they need to change, the vice-president of the National Association of Head Teachers has said.

Simon Kidwell believes “the framework that underpins the inspection needs redesigning”, declaring that it is “not fit for purpose and it’s not working”.

Ofsted has been under scrutiny after Ruth Perry, a head teacher at Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, took her own life in January while awaiting its report which downgraded her school from the highest rating to the lowest.

Ofsted protest
A vigil for Ruth Perry was held outside the offices of Ofsted following her death (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Kidwell told Times Radio: “The tragedy of Ruth Perry, that could have been us.

“I’ve been at my school for 12 years and if somebody had said your school is inadequate after 12 years, that’s half my leadership journey.

“It would just have been a devastating impact on my own personal health and also the school, because the school now will have to be academised. It’s got that label, so it’s a brutal process.”

A boycott is not an option because “Ofsted needs the legal entry for schools”, he said.

Mr Kidwell, who said Ofsted visited his school earlier this month, also told the programme: “I’ve got to say they were a very good team, they really did go and take staff wellbeing into account.

National Association of Head Teachers annual conference
Ruth Perry’s sister Julia Waters addressed the NAHT conference on Saturday (NAHT/PA)

“However, it was a very intense procedure and two of my staff have really struggled with that inspection process.

“They’re (Ofsted) putting far too much accountability on classroom teachers rather than just school leaders.”

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman has previously said she has no “reason to doubt” the inspection before the death of Ms Perry.

An inspection report published on Ofsted’s website in March found Ms Perry’s school to be “good” in every category apart from leadership and management, where it was judged to be “inadequate”.

Delegates at the NAHT’s annual conference in Telford observed a one-minute silence on Saturday in memory of Ms Perry.

In a speech to the conference, her sister Julia Waters called on Ofsted and the Government to “show some humanity and sensitivity” and take “urgent, meaningful actions” to reform the inspection system.

An Ofsted spokesman has said: “Our inspections are first and foremost for children and their parents, looking in depth at the quality of education, behaviour, and how well and safely schools are run.

“We always want inspections to be constructive and collaborative and in the vast majority of cases school leaders agree that they are.”

