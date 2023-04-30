Nurses across England begin 28-hour strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Nurses across England begin 28-hour strike over pay

By Press Association
Nurses make up a quarter of NHS staff and are the biggest proportion of the health service workforce (PA)
Nurses make up a quarter of NHS staff and are the biggest proportion of the health service workforce (PA)

NHS services are braced for “exceptionally low” staffing as nurses begin a 28-hour strike over pay.

The strike, ending just before midnight on Monday, comes after a High Court judge ruled it would be unlawful for the industrial action to continue into Tuesday as originally planned.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said on Sunday that measures were in place to keep patients safe after concerns were raised on the impact of the strike action on emergency services.

The union initially said it would not agree to derogations – broad areas of care where staffing is guaranteed despite industrial action – but granted some exemptions on Friday in an apparent U-turn.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) is among organisations where nurses have agreed to derogations after it voiced “serious concerns” about patient safety during the walkout.

Industrial strike
General secretary of the Royal College of Nursing Pat Cullen said on Sunday that measures were in place to keep patients safe after concerns were raised on the impact of the strike action on emergency services (PA)

The hospital said it was “incredibly grateful” to RCN members for offering assurances but took the decision not to stand down a “business continuity incident” until it was confident it could staff services during the strike.

NHS England warned that staffing levels in some areas of the country will be “exceptionally low, lower than on previous strike days”.

It added the number of rescheduled appointments due to strike action is set to hit half a million next week.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said the 28-hour nursing strike is “premature” and “disrespectful” to other unions.

The comments come ahead of a meeting of the NHS Staff Council, made up of health unions, employers and Government representatives, which will discuss the Government’s 5% pay offer.

“I think this strike is premature and is disrespectful to those trade unions that will be meeting on Tuesday,” he told broadcasters.

But Ms Cullen said there are national exemptions in place for “those really acute urgent services”.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

Speaking to Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Ms Cullen said: “There are national exemptions in place for a range of services, for emergency departments, for intensive care units, for neonatal units, paediatric intensive care units, those really acute urgent services.

“We have put national exemptions in place, we’ve worked tirelessly with NHS England.

“In fact, it was the Royal College of Nursing who contacted NHS England to ask for a process to be put in place so that we make sure that the strike was safe for our patients.”

She said the strike was going ahead because staffing shortages are putting patients’ lives at risk.

“They’re going on strike because patients’ lives are being put at risk every single day,” Ms Cullen said.

“And why? Because we have tens of thousands of vacant nursing posts.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper urged the RCN to accept the pay offer for its members.

Mr Harper said: “I would urge them to think again and to do what the other trade unions in the health service have done, which is to accept what I think is a fair and reasonable pay offer, reflecting the value that we do place on hard-working NHS staff.”

Urging the public to use NHS services wisely, NHS England asked those who need non-urgent care to go to pharmacies or dial 111 as their first port of call.

Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: “We are grateful to the RCN for agreeing a process of safety critical mitigations and we continue to support all nurses, those who work and those who take industrial action.

“These mitigations do not represent a return to standard staffing. The industrial action will still have a very significant impact on services during the strike period and patients can expect to see longer waits for care.

“The public should use the NHS wisely, with those needing non-urgent care using pharmacies and 111 online as their first port of call. And if you have a life-threatening emergency, please seek help in the usual way by dialling 999.”

Mr Barclay, writing in Mail Plus, said he echoed NHS leaders’ fears about the impact on patient safety.

“There will be disruption. The NHS will be doing everything possible to mitigate this and will prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, and trauma,” he wrote.

Nurses make up a quarter of NHS staff and are the biggest proportion of the health service workforce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
2
Michael Bublé fans holding a handmade sign before the start of the P&J Live event.
Gallery: Michael Bublé oozed with energy as he wowed the crowd at P&J Live
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Stephen Brand outside the EV charging point that gave him the unexpected bill. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Man outraged after he is billed £73 instead of £5.63 for overstaying at Aberdeen…
5
Councillors recently debated plans to turn the former Turriff TSB into a pub.
Former Turriff TSB to become pub despite neighbour’s fears about ‘alcohol-fuelled nuisance’ inches from…
6
Partygoers beaming at a May Day event at Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
7
SNP ‘cutting off rural Scotland’ with transport failures, warns billionaire bus tycoon
8
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
9
Michael Bublé performing at P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Review: Michael Bublé brings ‘the greatest show on Earth’ to P&J Live
10
Crowds gathered in Elgin's Cooper Park for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. May Day in Aberdeen: What did punters have to say about the celebrations? Picture shows; May Day in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
May Day in Aberdeen: What did punters have to say about the celebrations?
Bucksburn residents gathered to say goodbye to the much-loved pool on Sunday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
'We've got heavy hearts today': Bucksburn community determined to see pool re-open as they…
Potato and spring barley planting has been delayed in the UK and elsewhere. Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Richard Wright: Rainfall fails to ease water worries in EU
A stream near Castlebay was allegedly contaminated. Image: PA
Man, 67, charged after allegedly contaminating stream near Castlebay
Stoneywood's Cory Ritchie celebrating after scoring to make it 3-1 against Dufftown. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Former Don breaks Hermes' hearts with late winner in Quest Engineering Cup
Around 4000 Caley Thistle fans were behind their team for the Hampden semi win against Falkirk. How many more will join them for the final? Image: SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle deserve huge backing when they chase unlikely Scottish Cup triumph…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says shut-out success has been a team effort
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: 'If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald makes the second of his three penalty saves to win the shoot-out. Image: Neil Paterson
Lovat boss Jamie Matheson hails 'best goalkeeper in Scotland' following shootout win at Beauly
Stoneywood wicket keeper Andrew Maclaren and Heriots batsman James Dickinson. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce slip to opening defeat; Aberdeenshire and Huntly make winning starts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented