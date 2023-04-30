Wildflower seeds for primary schools to mark coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wildflower seeds for primary schools to mark coronation

By Press Association
The King in the gardens of his home at Highgrove (Leanne Punshon/The Prince’s Foundation/PA)
The King in the gardens of his home at Highgrove (Leanne Punshon/The Prince's Foundation/PA)

Wildflower seeds are to be sent to primary schools so that children can mark the coronation by sharing the King’s love of nature.

It is hoped children will want to learn about and improve the biodiversity of schools’ green spaces and also make them nicer places to work and learn, under the scheme run by the Department for Education (DfE) and the Eden Project.

More than 200,000 seed packets will be sent to state-funded primary schools, representing 40 hectares of new wildflower areas that are being planted across England to support pollinators.

If planted together the project would create about 40 rugby pitch-sized wildflower meadows, the DfE said.

Highgrove gardens
The King in his garden at Highgrove (Marianne Majerus/Highgrove Enterprises/PA)

Dan James, the Eden Project’s development director, described it as “a fantastic opportunity for the next generation to see the impact that wildflowers can have, even in small spaces”.

He said: “By encouraging our children to plant wildflower seeds we can work towards reversing the decline of pollinators that we are seeing across the UK, which is so important for our future.”

He added:  “It is crucial that we replenish our biodiversity across the UK and even small steps can make a difference.

Cornflower, corn poppy, corn chamomile, corncockle, corn marigold and night-flowering catchfly will be included in the packets of seeds, which could be in bloom this summer if they are sown in the spring.

The wildflowers will provide food for a wide range of insects including bees, butterflies and other pollinators in school grounds across England.

Each seed packet covers about two square metres of blue, white, purple, red and yellow flowers that can be planted in pots, beds or borders.

Planting wildflowers will not only make school grounds more attractive but “it will also help the next generation understand the importance of improving our biodiversity, while celebrating His Majesty the King’s love of nature”, according to schools minister Nick Gibb.

The DfE has commissioned a series of lesson plans and other teaching materials for primary and secondary schools to explain the significance of the coronation.

The charity Living Paintings has created a pack of tactile and audio resources to enable blind and partially-sighted children to learn about the coronation.

The Eden Project has also created free lesson resources for schools and families to learn how to make eco-decorations for their coronation celebrations using natural objects found in their surrounding green spaces.

The National Education Nature Park also brings together schools, colleges and other education settings into a vast virtual park.

It enables children and young people to get involved in  practical steps to improve the biodiversity of their green spaces, then map it online to see over time how the virtual park changes.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has also commissioned a film for primary school-aged children, that can be played in classrooms or assemblies  to explain the history and significance of the coronation.

