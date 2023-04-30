55% of people expect Tories to lose seats in local elections, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
55% of people expect Tories to lose seats in local elections, poll suggests

By Press Association
Local elections will take place in England on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

More than half the public expects the Conservatives to lose seats at the local elections on Thursday, a poll suggests.

Some 55% of people told Ipsos UK that they thought the Tories would lose seats while just 9% thought the party would make gains.

The picture for Labour was much better, with 45% saying they expected the party to pick up council seats.

The public was also more likely to say Labour councillors were better than those from other parties at delivering local services, setting the right level of council tax and listening to the views of local residents, but a large proportion of voters said that either no party was better than the others or they did not know who would be best.

The findings of the survey, carried out between April 21 and 24, chime with the results of other polls that see Labour maintaining its double-digit lead over the Government when it comes to how people would vote in a general election.

But the Ipsos poll of 1,850 UK adults, published on Monday, found people put more weight on local factors when deciding which council candidates to vote for.

Asked what factors were “very important” when deciding who to vote for, 42% mentioned the local council’s performance in running their area and 41% mentioned the promises local parties made.

However, 33% said policies on national issues were an important factor and 31% mentioned the Government’s performance in running the UK. Only 24% said their opinion of national leaders such as Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer would factor into their local election votes.

But on specific issues that would determine how people would vote, 52% talked about the cost of living and 45% mentioned the NHS, more than any other issue.

Crime and the condition of local roads were the joint third most-mentioned issues on 38%, but were more likely to be mentioned as top priorities by older voters. Some 60% of those aged 55-75 said local roads were an important issue, with only 47% mentioning the cost of living.

Keiran Pedley, research director at Ipsos, said: “These results show how local elections are different to general elections in the minds of voters, who prioritise local issues over national ones when deciding how to vote in them.

“However, the national picture is never far away, with the cost of living and NHS still on voters’ minds as they head to the polls, especially for those aged under 55.

“Meanwhile, if the public are right, the Conservatives are likely to face a difficult set of results on Thursday, reflecting the current unpopularity of the Conservative government nationally.”

