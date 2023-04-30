Millions turn to ‘DIY security’ as Tories ‘fail to tackle crime’ – Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millions turn to ‘DIY security’ as Tories ‘fail to tackle crime’ – Lib Dems

By Press Association
As well as home security measures, some 6% of respondents said they had bought a dog because they are worried about crime in their area, according to the party (Alamy/PA)
As well as home security measures, some 6% of respondents said they had bought a dog because they are worried about crime in their area, according to the party (Alamy/PA)

Four in 10 adults have turned to “DIY security” like doorbell cameras and alarm systems in the past year because of the Tory Government’s failure to tackle crime, the Liberal Democrats have claimed.

Some residents have even bought a dog in order to feel safer at home, according to a poll commissioned by the party.

Nearly one in five  (19%) respondents had a doorbell camera fitted, one in six had installed CCTV and one in 10 had sought stronger door locks, the party said.

Crime has become a key political battleground in the run-up to May’s local elections, with each main party ramping up commitments to law and order as they compete for votes.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey accused the Conservatives of creating “padlock neighbourhoods”, where people do not feel secure in their own homes.

As well as home security measures, some 6% of respondents said they had bought a dog because they are worried about crime in their area, according to the party.

Others have joined their Neighbourhood Watch in the past year and one in five said they have avoided leaving the house after dark.

The data is based on interviews carried out by polling firm Savanta with 2,181 UK adults online between April 21-23 this year.

It has been weighted to be representative of the UK by age, sex, region and social grade.

The party is calling for a burglary response guarantee so that victims are guaranteed a visit by a police officer at the scene of the crime.

Sir Ed said: “By leaving our streets unsafe, the Conservatives are creating padlock neighbourhoods where millions of residents are having to take security in their own hands.

“It is a scandal that millions of Brits are turning to DIY security because the Conservative Government has completely failed to tackle crime on our streets. It’s a scandal and they should be ashamed.

“People pay their fair share and at the very least expect proper community policing, where officers are visible on their streets.

“Instead, people have been left behind and taken for granted – leaving our neighbourhoods more unsafe.”

A Conservative spokesman hit back, accusing the Lib Dems of a “shameful record” on crime and pointing to the Tory manifesto pledge to recruit 20,000 new officers by 2023.

They pointed to the Lib Dems voting against the Government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill – which was opposed by some groups for introducing curbs on the right to protest but passed through Parliament last year – as an example.

“If the Liberal Democrats truly cared about people feeling safe in their homes they would not have such a shameful record when it comes to standing up to dangerous and violent criminals,” the spokesman said.

