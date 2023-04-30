Lib Dems say fishing plan will hit coastal livelihoods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems say fishing plan will hit coastal livelihoods

By Press Association
The fishing industry has objected to the plans (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Lib Dems say they will voice the fears of the fishing sector at a Holyrood debate on controversial plans to restrict fishing around Scotland.

MSPs will discuss the proposals for highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) on Tuesday, which could limit fishing in more than 10% of Scotland’s waters.

These plans, aimed at protecting the marine environment, have provoked ire in coastal communities with concern about the economic impact.

Ministers say that communities will be involved in deciding where the HPMAs will be located and a consultation has already taken place.

Lib Dem MSP Beatrice Wishart, who represents Shetland, said the Scottish Government needs to take a more flexible approach.

A Holyrood debate will take place on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Wishart said: “Our debate seeks to give a voice to all those communities who depend on the marine environment and who fear that HPMAs will cause serious harm to their lives and livelihoods.

“Protecting stocks and the biodiversity of our waters is obviously vital, but the Scottish Government is taking an overly rigid approach to HPMAs.

“While HPMAs are being considered elsewhere in the UK and across the EU, Scotland is the only country which plans to introduce them so quickly, so indiscriminately and without any proper assessment of their impact.

“In particular, a third of Scotland’s waters are already designated as Marine Protected Areas which benefits specific species and habitats.

“These new HPMAs, however, appear to be a one-size-fits-all policy which make absolutely no distinction between environmentally damaging and environmentally sustainable practices.”

Last week, Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan hit back at opposition claims that the consultation had been inadequate.

The SNP minister said she would visit coastal communities over the summer to discuss HPMAs and would work with them “hand in hand”.

