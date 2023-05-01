Pensioners underpaid by £530 million last year due to errors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioners underpaid by £530 million last year due to errors

By Press Association
Mistakes by officials saw pensioners across the UK underpaid by £530 million last year, according to government figures (John Stillwell/PA)
Mistakes by officials saw pensioners across the UK underpaid by £530 million last year, according to Government figures.

Analysis of the figures by the Labour Party found more than one in 10 pensioners – around 1.3 million people – did not receive their full benefit.

That amounted to almost half of mistakes which saw benefit claimants miss out on £1.1 billion during the 2021-22 financial year.

Labour said around 1.8 million people had been underpaid due to processing errors by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), HMRC or local authorities.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Jonathan Ashworth MP (Jordan Pettit/PA)

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “When so many families and pensioners are struggling, these levels of incompetence are staggering.

“It’s time blundering Tory ministers got a grip.

“Labour would crack down on these failures and take action to get living standards up and tackle the growing poverty crisis facing the country.”

State pensions accounted for 48% of underpayments with Universal Credit recipients missing out on £140 million.

Employment and Support Allowance payments were out by £130,000 according to the figures.

The figures reflect the first year of giving figures based on checks rather than using estimates.

DWP figures released last month showed pensioners had received £300 million to counter underpayments.

A DWP spokesperson told the Daily Express: “State pension underpayment rates remain low at 0.5% of expenditure.

“Our priority is ensuring everyone receives the financial support to which they are entitled and, where errors do occur, we are committed to fixing them as quickly as possible.”

Initial government estimates for the 2022-23 financial year are due to be released on May 11.

