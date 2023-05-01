King a ‘force for good’ who will unite Commonwealth, says Commons Speaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King a ‘force for good’ who will unite Commonwealth, says Commons Speaker

By Press Association
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the King is a ‘force for good’ who will unite the Commonwealth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the King is a ‘force for good’ who will unite the Commonwealth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the King is a “force for good” who will unite the Commonwealth, ahead of hosting the monarch in Westminster during the week of his coronation.

The Commons Speaker described it as a “wonderful privilege” to be invited to the main event on Saturday, when he will walk in full ceremonial dress to the Abbey.

Sir Lindsay said Charles’s reign will bring a “new relationship” between Parliament and the monarchy as he approaches the role with his own distinct style.

“I’ve got to say what a privilege that we’ve got the sadness of Her Majesty, but we’ve now got the sunrise of a new King coming,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle walks past King Charles and Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Sir Lindsay Hoyle walks past the King and Queen Consort in Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences after the Queen’s death (John Sibley/PA)

“We have a new monarch and I think that will be a new relationship and a new development between the elected house and the monarch himself.”

The Speaker, who has met Charles on a number of occasions, described him as “witty” and “charming” in their interactions, one of which involved meeting his counterparts from British Overseas Territories for a special lunch.

“I genuinely believe that he is a force for good, but not only that – he will bring the Commonwealth together,” Sir Lindsay said.

“He will ensure there is a voice for the overseas territories, which I care fondly about and I know he does as well.

He said the constitutional monarchy represents a “grown-up recognition of democracy in this country” and looks forward to Charles’s reign.

King Charles III Coronation
Sir Lindsay Hoyle with the Speaker’s State Coach which has returned to Westminster for the first time time since 2005 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I have never known the monarch to object to what the House of Commons does. I never, ever see that happening. What I see is a grown-up recognition of democracy in this country, that we still have a monarch that plays his part,” the Speaker added.

Sir Lindsay spoke as he welcomed back the 17th State Coach used by Speakers for ceremonial occasions including coronations and jubilees as it returned to the Palace of Westminster for the first time since 2005.

The gilded carriage, which weighs more than two tonnes, will form the backdrop to when the King and Queen Consort attend Westminster Hall on Tuesday for a celebratory reception ahead of the coronation.

Major restoration work has been carried out on the coach to ensure its preservation as a heritage item and it will not be used in Saturday’s procession, but will remain on display until the autumn.

Charles and Camilla will be hosted by Sir Lindsay as they meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer just four days before the historic ceremony.

King Charles III Coronation
Major restoration work has been carried out on the Speaker’s State Coach to ensure its preservation as a heritage item (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I am very excited that members of the public will have the opportunity to see the Speaker’s State Coach, which was used in so many historic state events, including the coronations of Her Late Majesty, her father and grandfather,” Sir Lindsay said.

The ornately carved carriage is thought to have been made for King William III and Queen Mary II in the 1690s.

William’s successor, Queen Anne, is thought to have presented it to the Speaker of the House of Commons, who used it for royal events

It is the oldest of three great ceremonial coaches in Britain – the others being the Royal State Coach and the Lord Mayor’s Coach.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the King is a ‘force for good’ who will unite the Commonwealth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street