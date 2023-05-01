Transport minister admits ferries situation ‘not brilliant’ for islanders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport minister admits ferries situation ‘not brilliant’ for islanders

By Press Association
Among the issues facing Scotland’s ferries is the delay to two vessels being built at Ferguson Marine (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s transport minister has said the fraught ferry situation facing island communities is “not brilliant”.

Islanders have faced regular disruption to sailings, mostly on routes operated by Scottish Government-owned operator CalMac partly due to its ageing fleet of vessels.

The problems have been compounded by delays and cost overruns for two ferries being built at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow, while another vessel – the MV Pentalina – ran aground on Saturday due to a mechanical failure, cancelling all sailings for an unspecified time.

Asked by the BBC if the root of the problems with ferries lies in the handling of Ferguson Marine, transport minister Kevin Stewart said: “The Ferguson situation has not helped in terms of the situation we’re facing just now.

Transport minister Kevin Stewart said the current ferries situation ‘is not brilliant for many islanders’ (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

“But we have got six ferries that will be coming online soon.

“And that is required to ensure that our islands are well connected.

“What we have at the moment is not brilliant for many islanders.”

Pushed on whether his comments were “an understatement”, Mr Stewart went further, saying it is “not good at all” and that he has “spent all of my time almost since I’ve taken up this post to make sure that resilience is there”.

He added: “We have to do better at this, I recognise that. That is why we’re investing £600 million in new ferries, to ensure that we get this right for islanders.”

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said the comment was the “understatement of the year”.

“Islanders who have been let down at every turn will be astonished by Kevin Stewart saying the service isn’t brilliant. The reality is that the service is absolutely disgraceful,” he added.

“Even before this incident in Orkney, successive SNP transport ministers – including Humza Yousaf – have presided over shambles after shambles.

“Kevin Stewart may be new to the job, but he can’t dodge the SNP Government’s responsibility for years of indifference and betrayal of islanders.”

Reports also emerged over the weekend that crew members have been hired to work on the MV Glen Sannox – one of the two vessels at Ferguson Marine that are set to be delivered at least five years later than planned.

According to the Herald, £1.6 million has already been spent on the crew, but it is unclear if the yard or CalMac are responsible for footing the bill.

Asked about the situation – which adds to a list of mounting concerns about how the construction of the vessels has been handled, including why bonuses were paid to senior managers at the yard, Mr Stewart said: “Well, that’s something that I will look into.

“I would expect CalMac to deploy the people that they have hired on the routes that we have at this moment in time, again, to serve the best interests of islanders.”

