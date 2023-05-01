Double-digit vote share in local elections ‘could indicate Labour government’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Double-digit vote share in local elections ‘could indicate Labour government’

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is ahead of the Tories by about 18 points, according to some opinion polls (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A polling guru has said Labour scoring a victory of more than 10% over the Conservatives in the local elections could suggest that Sir Keir Starmer is on course to be the next prime minister.

Professor Sir John Curtice said those wanting a clue as to who could win the next general election should be focused on the projected national vote share as the results of Thursday’s poll roll in, rather than on the number of council seats gained.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday that New Labour’s Sir Tony Blair and former Conservative Party leader David Cameron had secured “double-digit” wins over the rival ruling party in local authority contests before they entered Downing Street.

Polling results published on Saturday suggested that Labour leader Sir Keir has extended his lead over Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by four points across the past fortnight.

An Opinium survey carried out online between April 26 and 28 suggested Labour will secure 44% of the vote share, versus the Tories’ 26% – a lead of 18 points.

Sir John said: “Undoubtedly the question above all that we’re asking ourselves about what we’ll see on Thursday is does the Labour Party put in the kind of performance, if we compare it with previous local elections, that might lead us to believe – which the polls have been telling us for the last six months or so – that they have a chance of winning the next general election?

“And not least of the reasons for making that the benchmark is that, if you look at what happened before the 1997 general election when Tony Blair won a landslide for Labour, Labour in the local elections leading up to 1997 were regularly recording double-digit leads in what we call the projected national share.

“This is an attempt to estimate, looking at the votes cast in the local elections, as to how well the parties would have done if everywhere had had a chance to vote.”

He continued: “So you can see why we are asking ourselves the big question: can Labour at least register a double-digit on this measure?

“After all, the best they’ve done so far since 2010 is the seven-point lead that Ed Miliband got in 2012.”

The University of Strathclyde academic said political observers need to be “very wary of all this talk about seats gained and lost”.

New Year Honours List 2018
Sir John Curtice said it will be the vote share rather than council seats gained that could predict a Labour government (Strathclyde University/PA)

Senior Conservative ministers have defended internal polling whih is said to have predicted loses of 1,000 seats for the governing party on May 4.

But Sir John said 5,000 of the 8,000 seats in play are in “shire district councils” where “Labour is often not competitive”.

He also highlighted that the local authority seats being decided on Thursday were last contested during the end of Theresa May’s premiership when the Tories performed poorly in the May 2019 local elections, meaning the party is defending a low base.

“But if we’re going to get something like a double-digit lead for Labour, we’re certainly talking about Labour probably (securing) more than 500 gains,” he said.

“The Conservatives perhaps maybe not as many as 1,000 (loses), but 700 would certainly seem quite possible.

“So even those kind of numbers are potentially consistent with the kind of performance where we might say ‘Well, actually Labour has pretty much confirmed what the opinion polls have told us’.”

Sir John said the Liberal Democrats and Green Party both performed well in 2019’s local elections, meaning they are defending a high base, so even a strong showing in the polls may not lead to many seat gains.

On the UK Government’s decision to make it compulsory for those voting in person on Thursday in England to have to show photographic identification, Sir John said Great Britain was “rather unusual” by international standards in not requiring voters to prove who they are.

However, he also noted that there is “not much evidence of fraudulent voting” outside of Northern Ireland, where it is already compulsory.

Highlighting that young people’s bus passes are not being accepted as a form of ID whereas travel cards for older people are, Sir John said: “Given that we know younger people are rather more inclined to vote Labour these days, it does perhaps cast a little bit of a partisan shadow about the way in which it has been implemented.”

