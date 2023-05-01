Union leader urges Health Secretary ‘not to be disrespectful’ to striking nurses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Union leader urges Health Secretary ‘not to be disrespectful’ to striking nurses

By Press Association
RCN members on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
RCN members on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Union leader Pat Cullen has urged Health Secretary Steve Barclay “not to be disrespectful” to nurses amid their “biggest strike yet” over the bank holiday.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary’s comment came after Mr Barclay described their ongoing industrial action as “premature” and “disrespectful” to the other trade unions who are meeting to discuss the Government’s pay offer on Tuesday.

Under the NHS Staff Council, the unions will consider the offer of a 5% pay increase for 2023/24 along with a one-off payment worth between £1,655 and £3,789 for the current financial year for nurses in England.

Thousands of nurses walked out at 8pm on Sunday in what has been described by the RCN as their “biggest strike yet” because it includes nursing staff from emergency departments, intensive care and cancer care for the first time.

However, the RCN granted exemptions for some nurses in intensive care units and emergency departments in select hospitals, including Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Hours before the strike began on Sunday night, NHS England announced that a number of national exemptions had been agreed with the RCN to ensure staff could protect life-and-limb services – including in neonatal intensive care units (ICU), paediatric ICUs, general ICUs and emergency departments.

The 28-hour action, which will end just before midnight on Monday, came after a High Court judge ruled it would be unlawful for it to continue into Tuesday as originally planned.

On Monday morning, Ms Cullen defended nurses after Mr Barclay described their strike as “disrespectful” to other unions and urged him to “get round this table immediately” to resolve the dispute.

Industrial strike
Pat Cullen has defended the bank holiday strike by nurses (Lucy North/PA)

She told Sky News: “There’s certainly no disrespect being shown from our nursing staff, I can say that categorically.

“I would ask the Secretary of State not to be disrespectful to those hundreds of thousands of nursing staff that have participated in this ballot and that are losing another day’s pay today, standing out on picket lines – standing up for our health service that’s been totally broken by this Government.

“An NHS in crisis, seven million-plus people on waiting lists – so how are we going to address all of those issues, how are we going to address tens of thousands of vacant posts that we’ve got in England?

“If we don’t, then we will continue with serious risk to patient safety and we will never get the backlog sorted.

Cabinet meeting
Health Secretary Steve Barclay described the RCN strike as ‘premature’ and ‘disrespectful’ to trade unions (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“So, it really is incumbent on this Secretary of State to get round this table immediately with myself and the Royal College of Nursing, and put more money (on the table) and let our nursing staff get back and do what they want to do, and that is care for our patients.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, told Sky that strikes have “taken a heavy toll” on services and urged unions to accept the pay deal.

“I think our view now is that given that most staff have voted in favour of this deal, it is time to accept it, for the unions to work together and for us to think more long-term about what we need to do to address that crisis of 120,000 vacancies in the health service,” he said.

Industrial strike
RCN members are striking for 28 hours until midnight on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Obviously we’d rather these strikes were not taking place. They come after six months of on-and-off industrial action which has taken a heavy toll on the NHS.”

Nurses comprise a quarter of NHS staff and are the biggest proportion of the health service workforce.

Healthcare workers are also staging a protest in central London on Monday under Unite.

The union said this demonstration will coincide with a strike by its members from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
RCN members on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street