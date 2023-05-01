Starmer: PM has questions to answer over UK grant to firm wife has stake in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer: PM has questions to answer over UK grant to firm wife has stake in

By Press Association
Reports have suggested UK research investment went to a firm his wife Akshata Murty has a stake in (Ben Stansall/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has said there are “questions to answer” following reports a company which the Prime Minister’s wife holds a stake in was given public money.

The Sunday Times reported that Study Hall, an education start-up that an investment company controlled by Rishi Sunak’s wealthy spouse Akshata Murty has a financial interest in, was given almost £350,000 of UK grant money.

Study Hall is described on the grant award by Innovate UK as a firm that is “developing a cutting-edge AI-based adaptive learning and assessment platform that can accelerate student progress”.

It comes as Mr Sunak faces a separate probe by the Commons standards tsar into concerns the Conservative Party leader did not properly declare his wife’s shares in a childcare agency that benefited from the Budget.

Labour leader Sir Keir, speaking to the PA news agency about the Study Hall grant during a visit to Blackpool, Lancashire, said: “I think there are questions to answer in relation to this.

“There seems to be an emerging pattern of behaviour here, so I think the sooner those questions are answered the better.”

The grant was awarded by Innovate UK, an arm’s-length body funded by Government money that provides financial assistance and other support to companies developing new products or services.

Announcing the six-figure funding for the 12-month period between August 2022 and August 2023, Innovate said adaptive learning and assessments being developed by Study Hall could “help optimise the large sums of public and private funds invested in high-dosage tutoring and school intervention programmes”.

The grant abstract continues: “Study Hall boosts engagement and increases teaching and learning efficiency, saving taxpayers, teachers, parents and students time and money.”

Companies House records show that Catamaran Ventures UK Limited, the investment company controlled by Mrs Murty, has a stake in the education technology start-up.

A confirmation statement dated August 31 suggests Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd held 2,474 shares in Study Hall at the time of the statement’s submission.

The Sunday Times said there were no subsequent documents indicating the shares had been sold.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing and the money was awarded before Mr Sunak entered Downing Street, having taken over from Liz Truss in October.

A spokeswoman for UK Research and Innovation said: “All Innovate UK funding decisions are made through a rigorous, transparent process by independent experts.”

A Cabinet Office spokesman, in relation to Mr Sunak’s financial interests being declared, said: “All declarations have been made and due process followed to the letter.”

Mr Sunak’s entry in the register of ministerial interests states that his wife “owns a venture capital investment company, Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd”.

There is no mention of Study Hall, however.

Downing Street insiders said Innovate UK’s decision-making process was external to Government, with applications reviewed by independent assessors from business and academia before a funding panel, rather than ministers, makes a final ruling on grants.

The focus on Mrs Murty’s investments follows an extension of a probe into the Prime Minister’s potential breach of the rules on declaring financial interests.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister had questions to answer over the funding for Study Hall (Peter Byrne/PA)

Standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg originally opened the inquiry following concerns that Mr Sunak did not detail his wife’s shares in a childcare agency that benefited from a Budget policy providing incentive payments for childminders entering the profession.

Mr Sunak declared Mrs Murty’s stake in Koru Kids in the ministerial register of interests after he failed to mention it when being questioned by an MP on the Liaison Committee.

Mr Greenberg has since added a second strand to his inquiry, under rules forbidding MPs to “disclose details” in relation to any investigation he is undertaking without consent.

Mr Sunak’s family finances previously faced scrutiny while he was chancellor when the “non-dom” status of his wife was revealed.

The arrangement reportedly saved her millions while the cost of living soared.

Following the controversy, Ms Murty, the fashion designer billionaire’s daughter who married Mr Sunak in 2009, declared she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

