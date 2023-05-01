Health Secretary ‘cautiously optimistic’ NHS unions will accept pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Secretary ‘cautiously optimistic’ NHS unions will accept pay offer

By Press Association
NHS workers on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, London, ahead of a march from the hospital to Trafalgar Square (/PA)
NHS workers on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital, London, ahead of a march from the hospital to Trafalgar Square (/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said he is “cautiously optimistic” that unions will accept the current pay offer for nurses, despite increasingly heated rhetoric between negotiators.

On Tuesday, unions in the NHS Staff Council will consider the offer of a 5% pay increase for 2023/24 along with a one-off payment worth between £1,655 and £3,789 for the current financial year for nurses in England.

This comes as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) launched its “biggest strike yet” at 8pm on Sunday, involving thousands of nurses including intensive care and cancer specialists.

Cabinet meeting
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he believes the NHS Staff Council will vote to approve the pay deal (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Barclay criticised the action as “disrespectful” to the unions meeting on Tuesday, who he believes could accept the pay deal – while RCN general secretary Pat Cullen urged him “not to be disrespectful” to nurses.

The Health Secretary told journalists: “I’m cautiously optimistic that the Staff Council will agree to vote in favour of the deal.

“But I think it’s right to wait until Tuesday for the Staff Council to meet and this strike is premature.

“I think it’s disrespectful to the other trade unions. I think the RCN should have waited. They’re a member of the Staff Council. They were part of the negotiations.”

Industrial strike
General secretary of the Royal College of Nursing Pat Cullen said members will be voting on whether to take further industrial action later in May (Lucy North/PA) 

Meanwhile, Ms Cullen told the PA news agency more strikes could be on the horizon as RCN members vote on further action later this month.

Speaking at a picket outside University College Hospital in central London, she said Mr Barclay had “lost the public and certainly lost any respect that our nursing staff had for him and this Government”.

“What our members are saying to the Secretary of State of this Government is we are not going to go away,” she said.

“We will remain on our picket lines to have a voice heard for our patients.

“We will continue to lose a day’s pay standing on picket lines for our patients, so that’s how important it is to them and they want to have their voice heard.”

Local elections 2023
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer spoke with journalists during a visit to Blackpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA) 

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also urged the Government to “accept responsibility” for the strikes.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to Blackpool, Lancashire, he said: “The Government sat on its hands for weeks and weeks and weeks, making a bad situation worse. So everybody wants to see that resolved.

“I think it is important to recognise the underlying causes of this because nurses and many others have seen a real drop in their wages and their living standards because of the cost-of-living crisis, and the Government has got nothing to say to them about that.

“Responsibility here lies at the door of No 10 and they need to accept that responsibility and do something about it.”

The RCN strike, which ends just before midnight, involves nursing staff from A&E, intensive care and cancer care for the first time.

However, exemptions were granted for nurses in the emergency departments of some hospitals, including Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Industrial strike
RCN members are striking for 28 hours until midnight on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Nurses comprise a quarter of NHS staff and are the biggest proportion of the health service workforce.

Healthcare workers are also staging a protest in central London on Monday under Unite.

The union said this demonstration will coincide with a strike by its members from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

