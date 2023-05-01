Loophole-free energy windfall tax could have funded council tax freeze – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loophole-free energy windfall tax could have funded council tax freeze – Labour

By Press Association
Labour said a higher windfall tax rate and closing a tax relief loophole would have paid for a council tax freeze in England (Steve Parsons/PA)

Rishi Sunak would have been able to freeze council tax if he had applied a loophole-free windfall tax on soaring oil and gas company profits, according to Labour.

Analysis by the party has suggested that energy giants have raked in the equivalent of £60 million in North Sea profits every day this year despite being taxed more, with number-crunchers working out that firms may have recorded £7 billion in profits since January.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has said the Prime Minister would have had the money to freeze council tax bills for millions of households in England if the Conservative Government’s energy windfall tax had not included a tax break for oil and gas companies choosing to invest in the UK.

When applying the windfall tax, it came with a tax relief for those investing in North Sea energy infrastructure as ministers looked for Britain to become less reliant on foreign fuel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sunday Morning
Shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband was critical of the tax relief for energy companies (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The windfall tax — officially called the Energy Profits Levy — was applied during Boris Johnson’s premiership in May 2022, when Mr Sunak was chancellor.

The rate was increased from 25% to 35% in January as energy prices stayed high, with the tax relief also cut from 80% to 29% for all investment expenditure besides that focused on renewable energy.

Labour said that if it won power it would remove the so-called tax relief “loophole”, increase the rate of the windfall tax to match Norway’s 78% level and backdate the tax to apply to profits made since January 2022.

Sums by Opposition officials suggest that Labour’s policy would raise £10.4 billion over the course of 2022/23 and 2023/24.

It said a one-year council tax freeze costing about £2.7 billion could have been paid for using the increased windfall tax revenue.

The party made the announcement ahead of the local elections, which are being contested in some areas of England on May 4.

Shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “While families face the crunch from soaring bills, these new figures confirm yet again that the Conservatives are refusing to do the fair and right thing and bring in a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants to help freeze council tax this year.

“That’s the choice Labour would make ahead of these local elections, because we are on the side of working people.

“A vote for Labour on May 4 is a vote to ‘Build a Better Britain’ for working people.”

Labour said it had estimated 2023 energy sector profits by factoring in Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) data on capital expenditure made in the North Sea, the rate of tax relief and the amount paid under the Energy Profits Levy.

BP and Shell are both set to announce their profits this week covering the first quarter of 2023.

The Tories accused Labour of “playing politics” and said Sir Keir’s own proposals were “unfunded”.

The ruling party defended the windfall tax rate, saying that when the increase to 35% in January was combined with the 40% tax rate under the permanent regime, it brought the combined headline rate of tax for the oil and gas sector to 75%.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Labour have no credible plan to tackle the cost of living – and instead have to resort to playing politics and shouting from the sidelines.

“They’ve already spent the money they claim they’d raise multiple times, leaving their spending plans unfunded.

“We have had a 75% windfall tax in place for a year – which is comparable, and in some places higher, than other North Sea nations.

“That has helped us pay half of people’s energy bills this winter – providing them with immediate relief from some cost-of-living pressures.”

