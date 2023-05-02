Cleverly: No MP would want large-scale asylum seeker accommodation in their area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleverly: No MP would want large-scale asylum seeker accommodation in their area

By Press Association
A Cabinet minister has acknowledged that no MP would want a large-scale facility to house asylum seekers in their area as the Government reportedly stepped up efforts to find accommodation on ships.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill is intended to speed up the system so large-scale accommodation facilities will not be needed in future.

The Braintree MP’s local council failed to secure a High Court injunction blocking the Government’s plans to use the redundant RAF Wethersfield airfield in Essex to house asylum seekers.

Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “Of course, no-one would want a facility like that in their constituency … but the point I’m saying is that the legislation we are putting through is to reduce the need for facilities like that.”

Migrant accommodation
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge is expected to house migrants in Portland Port, Dorset (Bibby Marine/PA)

On Wethersfield, he added: “I have concerns about the remoteness of the site and the road network around that.

“The bottom line is if the decision is made that that is where this site needs to be – and it’s not a decision for me to make exclusively – but if that is the decision that’s made, I want to make sure it works effectively, properly and our wider immigration system is fit for purpose.”

The Illegal Migration Bill is intended to change the law so those who arrive in the UK without permission will not be able to stay to claim asylum and will instead be detained and promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda.

The clampdown has been prompted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” bringing migrants across the English Channel.

More than 6,000 migrants have been detected crossing the channel so far in 2023.

The latest Home Office figures showed 246 migrants were detected in six boats on May 1, taking the total for the year to 6,192.

Sudan unrest
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (PA)

Mr Cleverly’s comments came as The Guardian said the Home Office is planning to use 10 redundant cruise ships, ferries and barges to house asylum seekers in ports around the country, with Liverpool expected to be next in line.

Ministers have already confirmed plans to use an accommodation barge moored in Portland Port, Dorset, to house around 500 asylum seekers.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The pressure on the asylum system has continued to grow and requires us to look at a range of accommodation options which offer better value for money for taxpayers than hotels.

“This includes the potential use of vessels to provide accommodation.”

