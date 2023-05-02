A&E waiting times worsen slightly in March as stagnation continues

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Waiting times in Scotland’s emergency departments worsened slightly in March as the figures continued to stagnate with about one third waiting longer than four hours.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland showed 68% of people who attended A&E in March were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, despite a Government target of 95%.

The statistics cover the final month of First Minister Humza Yousaf’s time as health secretary.

The number has dropped slightly from 69.6% the previous month, but continues the stagnation of waiting times seen around the same level since around last summer.

The figures cover the last month of Humza Yousaf’s time as health secretary (Robert Perry/PA)

During March, the figures show, 14,419 people – about 11.6% of all attendances – waited longer than eight hours in A&E; along with 6,094 – 4.9% – who waited more than 12 hours.

As well as the monthly figures released on Tuesday, statistics for the week up to April 23 were also published on Tuesday.

Performance in that week improved to 66.2% from 63.2% the previous week, further continuing a trend that has not seen the figure rise above 70% since January.

During that week, 2,652 of the 25,506 attendances at A&E waited longer than eight hours, while 933 waited longer than 12 hours.

Responding to the figures, Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We are supporting health boards as they continue to manage the significant pressure that remains on services right across the health and social care system.

“The Scottish Government’s national improvement advisers are providing logistical support to the boards in a range of areas, including discharge planning, department configuration and pathway development and are in sites regularly to assist with the practical implementation of the boards’ improvement plans.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures “fully expose Humza Yousaf’s disastrous tenure in charge of Scotland’s health service”.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the monthly figures are an “unwelcome parting gift” from Humza Yousaf to his successor, Michael Matheson.

“He cannot allow himself and the rest of the SNP to remain distracted by their obsession with breaking up the UK and by the crisis in their own party,” he said.

“The crisis in our A&E departments has gone on for so long now it is quickly becoming the norm for patients and staff across Scotland. That is a totally unacceptable state of affairs.

“We need to see urgent action from Michael Matheson to resolve the crisis in our A&E departments.”