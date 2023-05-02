A&E waiting times worsen slightly in March as stagnation continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

A&E waiting times worsen slightly in March as stagnation continues

By Press Association
The latest A&E figures cover March of this year (Jeff Moore/PA)
The latest A&E figures cover March of this year (Jeff Moore/PA)

Waiting times in Scotland’s emergency departments worsened slightly in March as the figures continued to stagnate with about one third waiting longer than four hours.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland showed 68% of people who attended A&E in March were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, despite a Government target of 95%.

The statistics cover the final month of First Minister Humza Yousaf’s time as health secretary.

The number has dropped slightly from 69.6% the previous month, but continues the stagnation of waiting times seen around the same level since around last summer.

Humza Yousaf
The figures cover the last month of Humza Yousaf’s time as health secretary (Robert Perry/PA)

During March, the figures show, 14,419 people – about 11.6% of all attendances – waited longer than eight hours in A&E; along with 6,094 – 4.9% – who waited more than 12 hours.

As well as the monthly figures released on Tuesday, statistics for the week up to April 23 were also published on Tuesday.

Performance in that week improved to 66.2% from 63.2% the previous week, further continuing a trend that has not seen the figure rise above 70% since January.

During that week, 2,652 of the 25,506 attendances at A&E waited longer than eight hours, while 933 waited longer than 12 hours.

Responding to the figures, Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We are supporting health boards as they continue to manage the significant pressure that remains on services right across the health and social care system.

“The Scottish Government’s national improvement advisers are providing logistical support to the boards in a range of areas, including discharge planning, department configuration and pathway development and are in sites regularly to assist with the practical implementation of the boards’ improvement plans.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures “fully expose Humza Yousaf’s disastrous tenure in charge of Scotland’s health service”.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the monthly figures are an “unwelcome parting gift” from Humza Yousaf to his successor, Michael Matheson.

“He cannot allow himself and the rest of the SNP to remain distracted by their obsession with breaking up the UK and by the crisis in their own party,” he said.

“The crisis in our A&E departments has gone on for so long now it is quickly becoming the norm for patients and staff across Scotland. That is a totally unacceptable state of affairs.

“We need to see urgent action from Michael Matheson to resolve the crisis in our A&E departments.”

