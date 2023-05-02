How many of Sir Keir Starmer’s 10 pledges still stand?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

How many of Sir Keir Starmer’s 10 pledges still stand?

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour’s decision to abandon its plan to abolish tuition fees means the party has retreated from another of the promises Sir Keir Starmer made during the 2020 leadership election.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir told the BBC’s Today programme that the “vast majority” of those promises “stand”, although he had been forced to adapt to the “different economic situation”.

Those promises were set out in a list of 10 pledges as part of Sir Keir’s leadership campaign, seen by some as instrumental in securing him victory over Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey.

Here are the 10 pledges, and whether Sir Keir is still committed to them.

– Economic justice

In his first pledge, Sir Keir promised to increase income tax for the top 5% of earners, reverse planned cuts in corporation tax and clamp down on tax avoidance.

Rachel Reeves
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she has ‘no plans’ to raise income tax (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Now the picture is different. Labour has backed away from tax rises, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves saying she has “no plans” to increase income tax and Sir Keir choosing to focus on growing the economy and criticising the current high tax burden.

The promise to reverse the corporation tax cut is no longer relevant as the Government has already U-turned on its plans, but Labour remains committed to cracking down on tax avoidance and has pledged to scrap the “non-dom” tax status.

– Social justice

Several policies under Sir Keir’s second pledge have been abandoned, including the promise to scrap tuition fees.

Abolishing universal credit and ending the current sanctions regime, described as “cruel” by the party, also appear to have been dropped or watered down.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth has instead promised to “fundamentally reform” universal credit, but will keep “conditionality” as part of the system.

Graduates
A promise to scrap tuition fees has been dropped (Chris Ison/PA)

Sir Keir’s promise to set a “national goal for wellbeing” to “make health as important as GDP” appears to remain, with the Labour leader mentioning it again in a January 2022 speech on health.

Labour also remains committed to investing in public services, although Sir Keir has said the country cannot spend its way out of its problems and denied Labour would be “getting its big government chequebook out again”, in his 2023 new year speech.

– Climate justice

Keir Starmer visit to Wick
Sir Keir Starmer visits the Beatrice wind farm off the Caithness coast (Paul Campbell/PA)

Net zero and climate change remain a significant part of Labour’s pitch for the next general election, with the party pushing proposals including decarbonising the power system by 2030 and creating a net zero mandate for all regulators.

The proposal for a new clean air act also remains, although shadow justice secretary Steve Reed has suggested this may form part of a wider plan to extend legal protection to certain “social and economic human rights”.

– Promote peace and human rights

Defence
Sir Keir Starmer has watered down promises for a prevention of military intervention act (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Keir’s promise of “no more illegal wars” appears to remain valid, but he has stepped back slightly from his proposal for a prevention of military intervention act.

In an interview with The Times in March 2022, Sir Keir said this would have a different name and simply formalise the recent convention of requiring a vote in the Commons before military action.

Promises to “put human rights at the heart of foreign policy” have been reiterated by David Lammy, shadow foreign secretary, although plans to review all UK arms sales have not been mentioned recently.

– Common ownership

Railways
Labour has stepped back from plans to nationalise some services (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Plans to nationalise railways, Royal Mail, energy companies and water companies have been essentially scrapped, with Sir Keir saying the current economic situation meant this would be too expensive.

Instead, the Labour leader has backed a “pragmatic” approach involving greater regulation, telling the BBC in July 2022: “The answer is going to lie in regulating the market, changing the market, rather than simply taking things into public ownership.”

Plans to end outsourcing have also been watered down, with both Sir Keir and Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary, acknowledging that the private sector would continue to play a role in the NHS.

But Labour has promised to set up a state-owned energy company – Great British Energy – to invest in clean energy projects, and shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said at the party’s 2022 conference that it would take railways companies back into public ownership gradually as current contracts expire.

– Defend migrants’ rights

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sir Keir’s promise to defend free movement during Brexit is no longer relevant given the UK has now left the EU, and the Labour leader has ruled out any plan to return to free movement.

Similarly, the promise to secure full voting rights for EU nationals has been largely made redundant by Government policy.

It is unclear whether Labour still supports ending indefinite immigration detention, but the party has strongly criticised the length of time that asylum seekers spend in hotel accommodation and has called for action on the asylum backlog.

– Strengthen workers’ rights and trade unions

Industrial strike
Labour still plans to repeal the 2016 Trade Union Act (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Labour still plans to repeal the 2016 Trade Union Act and has opposed the introduction of minimum service levels in the Strikes Bill currently going through Parliament.

Insecure work and low pay also remain on the party’s agenda, with deputy leader Angela Rayner most recently recommitting to banning zero-hours contracts, at the STUC conference in April.

Radical devolution of power, wealth and opportunity

House of Lords
Abolishing the House of Lords is still part of Labour’s plans (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Devolving power away from Whitehall also remains a key part of Labour’s agenda, with Sir Keir promising a “take back control bill” in January to give more power to local and regional government.

Abolishing the House of Lords and replacing it with an elected chamber of regions and nations also remains party policy and in late 2022 Sir Keir said he would look to do this in the first term of a Labour government.

– Equality

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer set out five missions for a future Labour government at the start of 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Plans to “pull down obstacles that limit opportunities and talent” included in the 10 pledges have been repeated as one of the “five missions” that Sir Keir laid out at the start of 2023.

– Effective opposition to the Tories

Whether Labour has provided “forensic, effective opposition to the Tories in Parliament”, as Sir Keir promised, will be a matter of individual judgment, as will any verdict on his pledge to “unite our party, promote pluralism and improve our culture”.

The promise to “eradicate the scourge of antisemitism” still stands, with the Equality and Human Rights Commission saying it was “content” with Labour’s actions on antisemitism in February, and Labour’s “collective link with the unions” remains.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have taped off a section of Langstane Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre assault
2
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
A92 at Bridge of Muchalls not due to fully reopen until Thursday after bus…
3
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
3
4
Sean Donegan. Image: DC Thomson
Man ‘took offence’ at woman’s lack of underwear and punched friend who was giving…
5
The tanker left the A82 Inverness to Fort William road and crashed down a ditch near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Tanker crashes into a ditch on the A82 near Torlundy
6
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
7
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Abereen’s new harbour hailed as ‘another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ after welcoming first…
3
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Knight Frank office market report Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour. Aberdeen. Supplied by Knight Frank Date; Unknown
Man in dock over Aberdeen Harbour forklift joyride incident
9
Huntly Street, pictured, is inside the Aberdeen LEZ. This artist's impression shows what the LEZ signs could end up looking like. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ: What I learned checking 300 cars to see if they’ll be banned
10
AberNecessities donation
Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children