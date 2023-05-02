Martyn’s Law: Mother hails publication of draft law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Martyn’s Law: Mother hails publication of draft law

By Press Association
Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett, has long campaigned for the new law (PA)
Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett, has long campaigned for the new law (PA)

A new draft law to ensure stronger protections against terrorism in public places has been hailed as an “important step forward” after years of campaigning by the mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett.

Ministers on Tuesday published draft details of Martyn’s Law, named in tribute to 29-year-old Mr Hett, who was one of 22 people killed in the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

The new rules, which Mr Hett’s mother Figen Murray has long campaigned for, will cover all of the United Kingdom and require venues and local authorities to have preventative plans against terror attacks.

Martyn Hett
Martyn Hett was killed in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Mrs Murray praised the work of the Home Office in bringing forward the draft Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, as she expressed hope it will meet her expectations after years of work.

“It has come a long way,” she told the PA news agency.

“It started very basic and it has developed into the two-tier legislation that is being proposed.”

“It is what we have been waiting for for a long, long time.”

Ms Murray said she has not yet had a chance to read the full details but said: “I am sure there will be areas that could be improved but I am the kind of person who thinks four years ago we were at the very start of this and look what we have achieved so far.”

If there is anything that could be strengthened, Ms Murray said “we will try and see what we can do to change things”.

She added: “At the moment, I am glad we have reached this point.”

The Home Affairs Select Committee will now scrutinise the draft legislation.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said: “The threat from terrorism is enduring. In recent years, we have seen terrorists target the public at a broad range of locations, causing deaths and casualties amongst innocent people going about their everyday lives.

“This is a significant step forward for Martyn’s Law and our ability to further protect the public. I welcome the committee’s scrutiny to ensure that this legislation is proportionate while enhancing our national security.”

The Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC), the independent watchdog for regulations, said the draft Bill’s impact assessment “does not provide evidence that the proposal would reduce terrorism for small venues, or that a new regulator with national inspectors would be efficient compared with local compliance”.

The body said the impact assessment “does not explain fully why local authority inspectors could not ensure compliance, as they fulfil requirements of other regulation on such venues, as opposed to creating a new national regulator and team of compliance staff across the country”.

