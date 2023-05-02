Charities back call for Scotland to have an Older People’s Commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charities back call for Scotland to have an Older People’s Commissioner

By Press Association
The Scottish Government is being urged to establish an Older People’s Commissioner (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Scottish Government is being urged to establish an Older People’s Commissioner (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than 30 charities are calling on ministers to appoint a new commissioner to be an “independent champion” for older Scots.

Independent Age, the charity which focuses on financial hardship amongst the elderly, said such a move would bring Scotland into line with Northern Ireland and Wales – where such posts have been in place for more than a decade.

They, together with more than 30 organisations which are backing the call, published a statement setting out the reasons for creating the new post for Scotland.

It comes as Labour MSP Colin Smyth confirmed he is bringing forward a member’s Bill at Holyrood that would, if passed, establish a dedicated commissioner for older people.

Mr Smyth said he was bringing forward legislation after having “a sense of shame at the way so many older people were let down” during the “dark period” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labour MSP said: “I kept asking myself that when all the big decisions were being made, who, independent of Government but with the ear of ministers, was championing the human rights of older people and making sure their voice, their views were being listened to.

“Frankly, the answer was no-one and, for me, changing that is reason enough to bring forward this proposal.”

He added: “We have Older People’s Commissioners in Wales and Northern Ireland now doing a great job, and a big campaign for one in England. Why should older people in Scotland be any different?

“It’s not just about standing up for the rights, services and care of older people, it’s about challenging the negative stereotypes of ageing and celebrating the immense positive contribution of those in later life, such as older workers.”

Mr Smyth plans to hold a public consultation into his proposals for three months from the end of May, with plans for a member’s Bill to be brought forward before the end of the year.

Polling for Independent Age showed 89% of people aged 65 and over backed the creation of an Older People’s Commissioner.

It comes as the number of senior citizens living in poverty in Scotland has increased over the last decade to 150,000, according to the charity.

At the same time, Independent Age said health and social care services were failing to meet the needs of some elderly people, while others are left isolated because of either a lack of transport services or a lack of access to the internet.

Debbie Horne, Scotland policy and public affairs manager at Independent Age, said it would “often hear from older people who tell us they feel invisible, undervalued and ignored by wider society”.

She said: “The dangerous stereotype that all older people are financially secure is common and, too often, older people are not given the opportunity to voice their experience about what they need, including better financial support. This is wrong.

“We all deserve to look forward to our later years and an Older People’s Commissioner could help.

“If introduced they will be an independent champion standing up for everyone in later life.

“We urge the Scottish Government to establish an Older People’s Commissioner and bring Scotland into line with the other devolved nations to ensure no one feels left out of the conversation as they age.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Although we do not have plans to create a Commissioner for Older People, we work hard to support older people  through a range of actions to improve age equality.

“We will consider the details of this Bill when published.”

