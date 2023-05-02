7m households will have had £301 DWP cost-of-living payment by end of Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

7m households will have had £301 DWP cost-of-living payment by end of Wednesday

By Press Association
More than seven million households across the UK will have received a £301 cost-of-living payment by the end of Wednesday, the Department for Work and Pensions said (Yui Mok/PA)
More than seven million households across the UK will have received a £301 cost-of-living payment by the end of Wednesday, the Department for Work and Pensions said (Yui Mok/PA)

More than seven million households across the UK will have received a £301 cost-of-living payment by the end of Wednesday, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.

The DWP previously announced that eligible households receiving DWP means-tested benefits would receive their first 2023-24 payment between Tuesday April 25 and Wednesday May 17.

The payments are part of a package of wider government support announced to tackle the cost of living in 2023-24, including a further £300 cost-of-living payment for eligible families in autumn 2023, with a payment of £299 in spring 2024.

Mel Stride, Work and Pensions Secretary, said: “Paying more than seven million households £301 in a little over a week underlines our commitment to ensure those on the lowest income are protected from the worst of rising prices and give them peace of mind.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We know the impact that rising prices are having on families, which is why we are providing significant support to millions through these direct cash payments.”

People will be eligible for the £301 cost-of-living payment if they have been entitled to a payment for certain benefits between January 26 and February 25 2023, including, for example, universal credit, pension credit and child tax credit.

The DWP said that 99% of households initially eligible through the department will have been directly paid £301 by the Government by the end of Wednesday.

The “small number” of payments outstanding will continue to be made automatically up to May 17, the department added.

After this date, if someone thinks they may be missing a payment they are entitled to a form can be filled out on the gov.uk website to make a claim.

Meanwhile, one million eligible households receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will receive their £301 cost-of-living payments from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) up until May 9. Again, these payments should be automatic, with no need to apply for them.

People should also watch out for any scammers sending fake messages about cost-of-living payments. In general, people should pause to think before handing over any money or personal details if they have received unexpected contact.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
All items are reduced in closing down sale.
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
3
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
One lane of A92 at Bridge of Muchalls finally reopens but disruption due to…
4
An artist impression of the proposed holiday home next to Craig Alvah Lodge. Image: John Wink Design
‘A lost opportunity’: Luxury Banff holiday lodge refused despite claims of huge tourism boost
5
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows says ‘we’ll fight to keep star players’, and reveals club…
6
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Passenger who caused airline to do a £7,000 runway U-turn handed fine
7
Huntly Street, pictured, is inside the Aberdeen LEZ. This artist's impression shows what the LEZ signs could end up looking like. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ: What I learned checking 300 cars to see if they’ll be banned
8
New beginning for derelict Moray curling pond site Image: Jason Hedges/ Design team
New life for derelict Moray curling pond site as luxury apartments approved
9
Sean Donegan. Image: DC Thomson
Man ‘took offence’ at woman’s lack of underwear and punched friend who was giving…
10
Police have taped off a section of Langstane Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre assault