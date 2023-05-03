Donald Trump due to visit his golf resort in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Donald Trump due to visit his golf resort in Ireland

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump is due to visit his golf course in Ireland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former US president Donald Trump is due to visit his golf course in Ireland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former US president Donald Trump is expected to follow President Joe Biden, his successor at the White House, by visiting Ireland on Wednesday.

Preparations were underway and security increased on Tuesday at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel just outside the town of Doonbeg in Co Clare, although staff remained tight-lipped about the proposed visit.

He last visited the 400-acre resort, which he bought in 2014, while president in 2019.

Donald Trump visit to UK
Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Turnberry (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Trump, accompanied by his son Eric, has spent the last two days in Scotland, breaking ground on a new golf course at his Menie Estate near Aberdeen before playing a round at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

During his time in Scotland he gave an interview with Nigel Farage which will be broadcast on GB News at 7pm on Wednesday.

Bob Rogers, from Doonbeg Community Development, said the visit is widely welcomed in the town.

“Love him or hate him, he brings a show,” Mr Rogers said.

Donald Trump visit to Ireland
An American flag in the village of Doonbeg, Co. Clare ahead of former US president Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The trip is Mr Trump’s first abroad since he became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

No travel conditions were placed on him after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business record in New York in April.

The visit coincides with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Mr Trump, he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

Mr Biden visited Ireland as part of the celebrations to mark 25 years of the Good Friday agreement before retracing his Irish roots in Co Louth and Co Mayo in March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
All items are reduced in closing down sale.
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
3
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
One lane of A92 at Bridge of Muchalls finally reopens but disruption due to…
4
An artist impression of the proposed holiday home next to Craig Alvah Lodge. Image: John Wink Design
‘A lost opportunity’: Luxury Banff holiday lodge refused despite claims of huge tourism boost
5
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows says ‘we’ll fight to keep star players’, and reveals club…
6
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Passenger who caused airline to do a £7,000 runway U-turn handed fine
7
Huntly Street, pictured, is inside the Aberdeen LEZ. This artist's impression shows what the LEZ signs could end up looking like. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ: What I learned checking 300 cars to see if they’ll be banned
8
New beginning for derelict Moray curling pond site Image: Jason Hedges/ Design team
New life for derelict Moray curling pond site as luxury apartments approved
9
Sean Donegan. Image: DC Thomson
Man ‘took offence’ at woman’s lack of underwear and punched friend who was giving…
10
Police have taped off a section of Langstane Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre assault