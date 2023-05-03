Labour principles have not changed, says Reeves after tuition fees U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Labour principles have not changed, says Reeves after tuition fees U-turn

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves insisted Labour’s principles have not changed as she defended her party leader’s U-turn on his commitment to abolish tuition fees.

The shadow cabinet minister was forced to answer questions about Sir Keir Starmer’s commitment to the pledges, which formed part of his bid to become Labour leader, after the promise to ditch tuition fees became the latest pledge to be dropped by the party.

The move has been criticised by those on Labour’s left, while some Conservative opponents branded the party leader “Sir Flip-Flop”.

Ms Reeves blamed the Government’s handling of the economy for the policy shift.

“The Tories have crashed the economy, they have brought public services to their knees and that does mean that we need to look again at what we can afford and what our priorities will be if we have the privilege to form the next government,” she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

She said the circumstances since Sir Keir became leader have “changed significantly”, forcing the change to pledges announced when he ran for the party leadership.

But she added: “We have got work going on on a whole range of areas, including student finances.

“The next election is probably a year, maybe more, away. We will set out our policies in good time ahead of that election.”

Labour is expected to spell out in the coming weeks its new tuition fee policy after Sir Keir branded the current system “unfair”.

Tuition fees sit at a maximum of £9,250, with the current system introduced by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition in the face of severe opposition from students.

Ms Reeves said “principles don’t change but the priorities and the policies must change according to the circumstances”.

Sir Keir, she said, is a “pragmatic sort of guy”.

“I don’t think anybody would seriously say that the circumstances when Keir became leader of the Labour Party are the same as the circumstances that we face today, when we’ve had the global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the Conservatives’ mini-budget last year that crashed the economy, a massive cost-of-living crisis and public services on their knees.

“His vision, his mission as prime minister, remains the same and his values remain the same,” she added.

Sir Keir’s spokesman on Wednesday vowed that none of Labour’s manifesto commitments at the next general election will be dropped.

“What we will set out in our manifesto at the next election is the programme that we will deliver in government if we’re lucky enough to be elected,” he told reporters in Westminster.

“There are clearly circumstances that have changed that it would be daft for any politician not to be grounded in the reality of the situation that we are in now…

“The promises that we make will be determined by the economic reality of the situation that we find ourselves in.”

Students in England are split on what Labour should do about tuition fees, a poll of more than 1,000 full-time UK undergraduate students in April suggests.

Some 28% of students living in England want Labour to commit to abolishing tuition fees in England, 23% want the party to reduce fees to £6,000 and 20% want Labour to back the current system of fees capped at £9,250, the Higher Education Policy Institute survey carried out by Savanta found.

