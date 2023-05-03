Efforts to reduce re-traumatisation of victims outlined amid justice reforms

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A framework to reduce the risk of re-traumatisation of victims and witnesses of crime has been introduced to aid changes to the justice system.

The trauma-informed justice: a knowledge and skills framework has been published by the Scottish Government to enable justice agencies to help victims recover from their trauma while gathering effective evidence.

The approach underpins a key aim of the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill, which was introduced last week and includes changes such as scrapping the not proven verdict and creating a new specialist sexual offences court.

Our CEO Kate Wallace with Cabinet Secretary for Justice, @AConstance23, following the launch of the Trauma Informed Justice Knowledge and Skills framework. It is important that we embed this work fully throughout the Criminal Justice System. pic.twitter.com/p7GoP9qhT1 — Victim Support Scotland (@VSScotland) May 3, 2023

It includes offering witnesses choices throughout the justice process, including selecting the gender of their interviewer, how they are communicated with, and providing information on where to access support.

The strategy is developed by NHS Education Scotland as part of a £440,000 package of Scottish Government funding and will also provide organisations with the tools to develop and deliver training to their workforce.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the changes will encourage victims of crime to come forward.

She said: “This framework will directly inform the changes within the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill, which was introduced last week, and would put victims and witnesses of crime at the heart of the justice system and ensure justice agencies reduce re-traumatisation.

“For the justice process to work effectively, and to encourage people to report crime, victims and witnesses need to know that the services they encounter are designed to support and help them – and that those who work within those services listen to and respect their needs.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the framework is part of the new Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill (PA)

“We recognise that every contact an individual has with the justice system can have a significant impact.

“Evidence shows that how we are treated affects our feelings about and confidence in justice processes – and that these experiences are often as important as the conclusion of a case or dispute.

“This framework will make sure that at all levels of the justice system we have an effective, trauma-informed approach which supports people at their most vulnerable.”

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said the strategy has been developed using the lived experiences of those affected by crime.

She said: “Many victims tell us that giving evidence and experience of the criminal justice system can be as traumatising as the crime itself.

“The implementation of a trauma-informed framework throughout the justice system can make a huge difference for many when giving evidence in court.”