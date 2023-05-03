Sue Gray’s refusal to co-operate with Government probe ‘disappointing’ – No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sue Gray’s refusal to co-operate with Government probe ‘disappointing’ – No 10

By Press Association
Sue Gray is set to take on a senior Labour Party role (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sue Gray is set to take on a senior Labour Party role (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak thinks it is “obviously disappointing” that partygate investigator Sue Gray chose not to engage with a Government process looking into her move to a senior Labour role, Downing Street has said.

But Labour has defended the former senior official for not co-operating with the “political gimmick” review and prioritising the “standard” process carried out by Whitehall’s anti-corruption watchdog.

It came after the Cabinet Office on Tuesday released an update on Ms Gray’s departure from her high-ranking Whitehall position, which, contrary to briefing to the press, did not say that she had broken rules by speaking to the opposition while still working for the Government.

Instead, Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said the Government would “consider next steps” after she “chose not to” engage.

He said the Government had submitted a “confidential assessment” to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

The independent watchdog will recommend a cooling-off period between three months and two years to avoid any conflict of interest once it concludes its own separate review.

News in March that Ms Gray was leaving her senior Civil Service role with plans to become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff sparked anger among Tory MPs.

Sky News reported that the Labour leader first contacted her about the position in October, at least four months before her appointment was announced.

Sir Keir has repeatedly refused to disclose the timeline of their communications. Asked about Sky’s claim, Labour said: “All the information has gone to Acoba and not going to comment during an active process.”

The Times reported that Ms Gray had questioned the standing of the Cabinet Office probe into her departure and the rules by which it was to be conducted.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said she did not “recognise” reports that the former mandarin declined to engage with the internal inquiry because it was on shaky legal ground, and that this may have contributed to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case blocking plans to release a fuller assessment on her job move.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She told reporters in Westminster on Wednesday: “The Prime Minister is not obviously involved in this process. But it is obviously disappointing that Sue Gray was offered to co-operate and has chosen not to do so.

“I think what is more disappointing is that Keir Starmer is in a position where he could clear up very quickly when contact was made by his office or by him to Sue Gray to uphold the integrity of the Civil Service and ensure that it is transparent and open.”

Sir Keir’s spokesman stressed that Labour is “fully supporting” the anti-corruption watchdog’s deliberations on Ms Gray’s job move.

Earlier, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves described the internal inquiry as a “political gimmick” launched by the Government to pursue a “vendetta” against the ex-civil servant who had looked into allegations of parties in Downing Street during pandemic lockdowns.

The Labour frontbencher told Times Radio: “The issue here is that there are two inquiries going on. There’s the usual one – the Acoba process, which Sue Gray is co-operating with fully – and then there’s the political gimmick one set up by Government ministers to pursue this vendetta they’ve got against Sue Gray.”

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thinks it is ‘disappointing’ Sue Gray refused to engage with the internal probe into her job move (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked about the revenge claim, Mr Sunak’s press secretary said: “No, I don’t think that is the case at all.”

Sir Keir has insisted he was “confident” Ms Gray had not broken any rules.

The Labour leader said he “had no discussions with her while she was investigating Boris Johnson whatsoever, I don’t think anyone is suggesting that’s the case”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman declined to comment on reports that Cabinet Secretary Mr Case, who initially backed the release of findings critical of Ms Gray’s departure, blocked the plans amid concerns over publishing a politically charged report into a former official just days before the local elections when the Government is meant to observe “purdah” rules on political impartiality.

“I’m not going to get into speculation along those lines,” the PM’s spokesman told reporters.

