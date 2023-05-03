Rishi Sunak: King’s coronation will be a moment of extraordinary national pride

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King’s coronation will be a “moment of extraordinary national pride”, according to Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister told MPs the event will also be an opportunity to look to the future in the “spirit of service, unity and hope”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added the coronation on Saturday will allow the world to see “our country at its best” as it celebrates the beginning of a new chapter in its history.

The pair offered warm words and best wishes to the King and Queen Consort during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Sunak told the House of Commons: “This will be a moment of extraordinary national pride, a demonstration of our country’s character and an opportunity to look to the future in the spirit of service, unity and hope.”

Sir Keir wished the new King a “long and happy reign”, telling MPs: “Three-hundred million will tune in.

“The world will see our country at its best, celebrating the beginning of a new chapter in our history, but it will also be a reminder of the loss of our late Queen, Elizabeth II, and a chance again to remember all that she gave to our country.”

Mr Sunak added: “We’re all looking very much forward to the coronation, it will be a very special moment in the history of our country, and I know that we will join with the country in celebrating it.”