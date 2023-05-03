MPs raise concerns about AI ‘explosion’ and call for UK to form global standards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MPs raise concerns about AI ‘explosion’ and call for UK to form global standards

By Press Association
A general view of the Chat GPT website (John Walton/PA)
A general view of the Chat GPT website (John Walton/PA)

MPs have raised concerns about the recent “explosion” of artificial intelligence (AI) and called for the UK to lead the world in developing global standards for the new field.

Tory former minister Tim Loughton argued that AI potentially poses the same level of “moral dilemma” as advances in medical technology, whilst Labour’s Darren Jones said people are “rightly worried” about how it could affect the political process.

Mr Jones, who chairs the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, asked ministers what steps they are currently taking to “protect” the integrity of elections in light of artificial intelligence used to create convincing images, audio and video hoaxes.

Tory former cabinet minister Greg Clark, chairman of the Science and Technology Committee, spoke about the need for the UK to “seize the initiative and set out an international approach to the standards in AI”.

Science Secretary Chloe Smith, who is replacing Michelle Donelan whilst on maternity leave, said the Government is promoting “our vision for a global ecosystem that balances innovation and the use of AI”.

Their comments came during Science and Technology questions in the Commons.

AI has been on the rise in recent years, with ChatGPT, a form of generative AI, coming to prominence in recent months after a version was released to the public last year.

Technology experts, including Elon Musk, have urged scientists to pause developing AI to ensure it does not pose a risk to humanity.

Mr Loughton told MPs: “When advances in medical technology around genetic engineering, for example, raise sensitive issues, we have debates on medical ethics, we adapt legislation and put in place robust regulation and oversight.

“The explosion in AI potentially poses the same level of moral dilemma and it is open to criminal use, for fraud, impersonation and by malign players such as the Chinese government for example.

“As leaders in AI, what should the UK be doing to balance safety with opportunity and innovation?”

Ms Smith said the Government recognises “many technologies can pose a risk when in the wrong hands”, adding: “The UK is a global leader in AI, with the strategic advantage that places us at the forefront of these developments.

“Now, through UK leadership, including at the OECD and the G7, the Council of Europe and more, we are promoting our vision for a global ecosystem that balances innovation and the use of AI underpinned by our shared values, of course, of freedom, fairness, and democracy.

“Our approach will be proportionate, pro-innovative and adaptable.”

On the risk posed by AI to the UK’s democratic processes, Mr Jones later asked: “With elections under way and a general election due next year, people are rightly concerned about the fake videos, images, and audio being created by artificial intelligence.

“Can the Secretary of State confirm to the House what actions her department is taking to protect the integrity of our democratic processes in that context?”

MP portraits
Labour’s Darren Jones (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

Ms Smith said the UK already has a “fully developed regime of electoral law” that “already accounts for election offences such as false statements by candidates”, adding: “But we are setting out in addition to that existing regulation, an approach on AI that will look to regulators in different sectors to be able to apply the correct guidance whilst we also add a central co-ordinating function that will be able to seek out risks and deal with them flexibly, appropriately and proportionately.”

On ensuring the UK can benefit from AI, Mr Clark said: “At its best, Britain has been highly influential in setting international standards, combining confidence with security.

“Does she agree with the chair of the business select committee (Darren Jones) and myself that the UK should now seize the initiative and set out an international approach to the standards in AI so that we can gain all of the benefits that come from AI but make sure we don’t suffer the harms…?

Ms Smith responded: “I think the short answer there is yes.”

